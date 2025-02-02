How The 1950's Metal Grocery Lists Fell Out Of Fashion

For the most part, people simply reverted back to pen and paper, likely as more items became available in stores so that lists became more detailed. Based on the antique markets and auction listings, the reusable grocery shopping companion appeared to fade away by the 1980s. Then, once cell phones became a fixture in everyone's hand, grocery lists shifted into the digital realm. The once common reusable list of groceries even became a little foreign to this century, as the items on it faded from the shelves. The now antique reusable shopping list includes products like catsup — which we'd now call ketchup — and vague items like "delicatess," seemingly short for delicatessen, and the simple catch-alls of "vegetable" or "frozen foods."

Advertisement

Once an image of the gizmo resurfaced on social media, however, younger generations were amazed, and drawn to its quirky appeal. Over on Reddit, one commenter said that their grandma had one and knew the position of each item by feel so didn't even need to look at it to find what she needed. You can find different styles and designs of antique reusable shopping lists on sites like Ebay and Etsy, allegedly dating back to the 1920s. They were often referred to as household wants indicators, and ranged in size, with some designed to be left hanging in the kitchen. In fact, Amazon even sells a modern at-home version that you can magnetically attach to your fridge for when you run out of items. The most widespread small metal list seems to be stampless with no identifying marks, but Charles Letts' 1920s version has Good Housekeeping Institute's stamp of approval, and a serial number to match, and is available to buy on Etsy for over $350.

Advertisement