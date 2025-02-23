12 Professional Kitchen Tools Every Home Chef Should Try

Don't get the wrong impression: I'm not someone with a pile of unnecessary, unusual kitchen gadgets hidden away in a cupboard gathering dust. There's plenty of professional kitchen equipment which has no place in a home kitchen, either because it's very task-specific (a shell-shaped silicone mold, for example) or it's too bulky to be worth the surface space for a home cook (like a chamber vacuum machine). There are also plenty of tools which seem useful at first but aren't worth the investment unless you're serious about using it regularly — hence the unopened pasta machine that my dad received for Christmas two years ago.

Advertisement

As a chef with experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants, I've worked with a wide range of kitchen utensils and gadgets in professional kitchens. In this article, I'll share the 12 tools I think every home cook should consider owning. Some open new doors to culinary creativity, while others help you to cook more efficiently, or allow you to cook in a way that would otherwise be messy or overly complex. I'll explain what each item is and why I think it's worth using in your home kitchen, and I'll give an indication of how much each item typically costs. Even if you only add a few to your arsenal, they should allow you to step up your cooking game at home — or at least have fun trying out a new bit of kit.

Advertisement