10 Satisfying Sous Vide Recipes

Once the realm of professional kitchens and chefs, today sous vide is becoming more and more popular. And a wide range of different sous vide machines is making it possible for even home cooks to take advantage of what British Chef Heston Blumenthal has called "the single greatest advance in cooking technology in decades" (per Sous Vide Tools).

Using a vacuum-sealed bag and a temperature-controlled water bath, sous vide allows you to cook foods low and slow, and leads to perfectly precise and repeatable results. The sous vide method is also incredibly versatile, and allows you to cook many different types of food with precision, from proteins such as steak and salmon to vegetables, fruits, and even ice cream — In fact, you could cook an entire Thanksgiving meal sous vide.

Whether you recently acquired a sous vide machine or have been working with one for a while (or are using another type of temperature-controlling method), here are 10 satisfying sous vide recipes that you'll want to return to time and again.