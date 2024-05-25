The Crucial Tip To Remember When Making Candy Brittle

If you think that making crunchy, sweet and savory classic peanut brittle and other crispy candy treats is not in your skill set, we're here to change your mind. Success is mostly a matter of simply keeping an eye on your sugar as it begins to melt so you don't overcook the molten mass. But there's another tip involving a pantry ingredient that sounds like it belongs in your baked goods rather than your candy: baking soda. Old-fashioned bicarbonate of soda (not to be confused with baking powder) can make all the difference when it comes to the final texture of your candy, but adding it at the right point during the cooking is key.

Reading your recipe carefully, you'll see that the baking soda should be added when the sugar mixture is at its hottest – a crucial point to remember. When you add it, you'll notice that the ingredients foam up and increase dramatically in volume, and also change to a lighter color. This happens because baking soda is releasing carbon dioxide, just like it does in baked goods, making bubbles that lighten muffins and also make candy brittle easy to snap and bite.