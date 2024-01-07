Maple Cashew Brittle Recipe

Crunchy, buttery, and full of flavor, maple cashew brittle is a simple sweet treat that takes just 15 minutes to make. This classic candy originated in Eastern Europe but became popular across North America as maple syrup became more widely available.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, though store-bought brittle can be overly sweet and lack texture, homemade brittle is easy to customize to your taste. The secret is cooking the syrup to just the right temperature before adding the nuts — too hot and it will burn, too cold and it won't set properly. With a candy thermometer and a watchful eye, anyone can make this delicious brittle at home.

Unlike the usual peanut brittle, we chose to flavor this recipe with maple syrup and to make it with luxe cashews. These milky-fleshed nuts add protein and crunch, while the maple syrup provides a touch of earthy sweetness. Flaky sea salt on top adds the perfect, savory contrast that will leave your mouth tingling long after the last brittle piece is gone. This easy brittle recipe requires just seven ingredients you likely already have on hand. In practically no time, you'll have a batch of crunchy, nutty candy to snack on or to gift to your friends and family.