12 Adorably Quirky Kitchen Tools That Actually Work
Preparing and cooking food can become a monotonous task, even if you generally enjoy cooking. But, you have to eat — and feed others in your home — so you do it anyway. Finding ways to spice things up in the kitchen can go a long way toward making those must-do tasks a little more fun. So, why not make yourself smile as you mince garlic by using a garlic crusher that looks like a little vampire? Or, perhaps you could get a good laugh as you serve your chicken noodle soup by using a ladle that makes it look like the Loch Ness monster is popping his head out of the pot. There are several quirky kitchen tools out there that are both fun and functional. They can bring a smile to your face as you prepare and cook food for yourself and others. And, with how cute some of these tools are, they can also make a great gift for a friend or family member who loves to cook — or who you think could just use a good laugh.
Ahead, we've rounded up a list of some of the most fun and exciting kitchen tools that you might want to add to your kitchen or purchase as a gift for a loved one. We looked closely at customer reviews to help us conclude that these tools were more than just exciting to look at. With a high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews and feedback from hundreds (and often thousands) of customers, all of these products can make a solid addition to any kitchen.
Ototo Nessie Ladle
Say goodbye to a boring pot of soup or stew. When you put the Ototo Nessie Ladle in the pot, it will instantly become an entertaining hit. The handle of this ladle is shaped like the head of a monster. It'll look like the Loch Ness monster is swimming around in the pot holding one of your best soup recipes. Beyond its nifty design, this tool can come in handy in the kitchen. It is a fully functional ladle that is made from heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe plastic. The "monster" even has four feet, which allow the ladle to stand upright on any flat surface. Nessie is even available in three different colors to help you choose the one that best matches your preferences.
The majority of reviewers gave the Nessie Ladle a 4- or 5-star review. In their write-ups, they highlight how cute it is and how fun it is to use. Reviewers like how the handle that looks like a monster elicits a lot of laughter in the kitchen. Because of this entertaining design, several customers also share that the ladle could make a great gift for a friend or family member. However, while many users appreciate the overall look of this tool, some are disappointed in how small it is.
Purchase the Ototo Nessie Ladle at Amazon for $19.95 (.
MyFancyCraft 5-Piece Smiley Face Wooden Utensil Set
Just try to be sad when you're flipping a pancake or stirring the ingredients for a recipe with one of the wooden utensils from this MyFancyCraft set. The set includes five solid cherry wood utensils. Each features a cute carved design, including one with a heart shape and four with adorable smiling faces. As they brighten up your day, these utensils can also help you accomplish a range of tasks in the kitchen while you implement all of your favorite tips for cooking with a wooden spoon. Each is 11.8 inches long with a comfortable handle. The set includes two flat spatulas, two round spoons, and a pronged spoon.
Reviews for this wooden utensil set are overwhelmingly positive. Many users share that they are a quality pick that is very useful in the kitchen. The adorable smiley faces on the inside of the various utensils are something else that many reviewers highlight in their write-ups. They mention how it is hard to use these tools without smiling yourself.
Purchase the MyFancyCraft 5-Piece Smiley Face Wooden Utensil Set at Amazon for $22.80.
Ototo Gracula Garlic Crusher
You may have heard that vampires try to steer clear of garlic, but this Gracula Garlic Crusher from Ototo seems to be the exception to the rule. The quirky kitchen tool is designed to look like a vampire. But, unlike a regular vampire, you can use the head to crush garlic to add to your favorite recipes. Simply lift the head, place your peeled (or even unpeeled) cloves in the body, and start twisting. After a few turns of the head, your garlic will be beautifully minced and ready to use.
Most reviewers are impressed with this little Gracula Garlic Crusher. They share that it not only looks cute, but that it also works really well. Users note how it saves them so much time when crushing or mincing garlic, since all they need to do is twist the head a few times and it will be ready. However, a few reviewers share that it can be challenging to get the crushed garlic out of the body to add it to their recipe.
Purchase the Ototo Gracula Garlic Crusher at Amazon for $18.99.
Amzwish LuoCoCo Chicken Egg Separator
Whether you're making meringues or are just looking for some creative uses for egg whites for a healthier diet, you might find the LuoCoCo Chicken Egg Separator an irresistible tool to help you on your journey. Shaped like a cartoon chicken, the ceramic tool features a small opening (the chicken's mouth) where the egg whites can pour out while the yolk remains trapped on the inside. When being used, it looks like the little chick is spitting out the whites. Once you've finished separating the eggs you need for a specific recipe, the ceramic tool is quick and easy to clean in the dishwasher.
Overall, customers are happy with this chicken egg separator. They share that it is a functional tool that does what it is supposed to do — pours out the egg white and leaves the yolk behind. Customers also find that it is very easy to use since all they need to do is crack an egg and slowly tip the chicken. Because of the cute design, several reviewers also share that this would make a great gift or conversation starter.
Purchase the LuoCoCo Chicken Egg Separator at Amazon for $7.99.
Ototo Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest
Isn't it frustrating when there's no good spot to rest your spoon when you're cooking? The Ototo Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest offers an exciting solution to that problem. The little silicone crab is designed to sit over the edge of a pot or on a nearby counter. Its top claws offer a convenient spot to rest the spoon and keep it from getting the counter dirty. This cute crab can do more than just hold a spoon, though. Its design also allows you to use it as a steam releaser. Simply place it over the edge of a pot and rest the lid against the back. The crab will keep the lid from closing all the way, ensuring steam can be released from the recipe you're preparing. The food-grade silicone is even dishwasher safe.
If you ask customers what they think of the Red the Crab Utensil Rest, you should expect to hear mostly positive feedback. Many reviewers note that the cute little crab does a good job holding their spoon on the counter or the side of a pot. They like that it prevents the spoon head from touching the counter. However, some customers were not as happy with the design. They found the crab to be too small or lightweight to hold up their spoons without tipping over.
Purchase the Ototo Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest at Amazon for $14.95.
Ototo Splatypus Jar Scraper Spatula
Getting the last bit of peanut butter or jelly out of the jar used to be a frustrating experience. But, now, with the Ototo Splatypus Jar Scraper Spatula, it will turn into an enjoyable and humorous one. This narrow scraper is shaped like a platypus with its long blue body (the handle) and thin and yellow beak (scraper/spatula). The silicone beak is thin and flexible, making it easy to scrape those hard-to-reach parts of a jar. Plus, since there aren't any sharp edges, kids can even use this scraper to gain independence and make their own sandwiches.
Most reviewers deemed the Splatypus spatula worthy of a 4- or 5-star review. The flexible beak is one of the features that many praised in their write-ups. Users appreciate how much easier it makes it to scrape the bottom of a jar. Several users also mention how adorable the tool is, noting that the design makes it even more fun to use. While most users appreciate the design of this tool, a few thought it was too short to effectively scrape out any taller jars.
Purchase the Ototo Splatypus Jar Scraper Spatula at Amazon for $11.04.
Keledz Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner and Fridge Odor Absorber Set
Every time you use one of the items from this set from Keledz, you can think about your mom lecturing you about keeping your kitchen clean — but in a funny way. One of the pieces in the set is an "angry" mom who releases steam to make it easier to clean the inside of the microwave properly. Simply add some vinegar and water to the body and microwave the figurine for about seven minutes. Hot steam will escape from the mom's head to loosen all that gunk on the inside of the door and microwave walls. The other "mom" in the set is the "cool" mama, who is designed to eliminate nasty odors in the fridge. Her body can be filled with baking soda, which will help absorb all those unwanted food odors.
Reviews for this set are, overall, positive. Users find the design to be hilarious but share that the tools also work as intended for keeping their microwave clean and deodorizing the fridge. A few customers, however, found the tools a bit challenging to open.
Purchase the Keledz Angry Mom Microwave Cleaner and Fridge Odor Absorber Set at Amazon for $9.99.
Genuine Fred Grim Steeper
You've heard of the Grim Reaper, but have you heard of the Grim Steeper? Unlike his slightly spookier counterpart, he can help you steep a delicious cup of tea using your favorite loose-leaf blend. Simply add the loose-leaf tea to the body, fill your cup with hot water from your electric tea kettle, and drop the Grim Sleeper into your mug. His scythe will keep him suspended towards the top of the cup and make him easy to pull out once your tea is ready. This handy and unique kitchen tool can be easily cleaned up in the dishwasher.
Reviews for the Grim Steeper from Genuine Fred are overwhelmingly positive. Several users highlight the cute design in their reviews. They share that the steeper is a very original product and like that the scythe doubles as a tool to keep it hooked on the side of a cup. Reviewers are also pleased with the performance of the steeper, sharing that it works well, doesn't leave a weird taste, and keeps the loose leaves out of their cup.
Purchase the Genuine Fred Grim Steeper at Amazon for $9.99.
Peleg Design Egguins 3-in-1 Cook, Store, and Serve Egg Holder
The Peleg Design Egguins is an adorable and functional product designed to help you cook and serve eggs. The unique black tool features six slots to hold eggs. With the eggs inserted, the whole thing looks like a group of six penguins, each with an egg-shaped belly. You can use the holder to make hard- or soft-boiled eggs by placing the whole thing into the pot of boiling water. Its stay-cool handle will make it easy to lift the eggs and transfer them to a bowl of ice water after they have finished cooking. In addition to cooking the eggs in the penguin's bellies, you can also serve them up with this tool as well. Think about what a cute addition it could make to the breakfast table. You can also store the eggs in the refrigerator until you're ready to prepare your favorite deviled egg recipe.
If you were to ask customers what they think of the Peleg Design Egguins, you'd likely hear some very positive feedback. In their write-ups, users share that the tool is both cute and practical. They love the way the eggs make it look like a group of penguins, but also find that the holder makes it easy to cook hard- and soft-boiled eggs. They like how securely the "penguins" hold each egg and that the holder makes it less likely for one to get cracked as they cook.
Purchase the Peleg Design Egguins 3-in-1 Cook, Store, and Serve Egg Holder at Amazon for $21.90.
Genuine Fred Matryoshka Measuring Cups
These Matryoshka Measuring Cups from Genuine Fred might look like nesting dolls, but they are a fully functional tool that can help prepare your favorite baked goods and other recipes. The set includes six measuring cups (¼ cup, ⅓ cup, ½ cup, ⅔ cup, ¾ cup, and 1 cup). Each measuring cup is either the bottom or top of one of the dolls and can stand upright on the counter without fear of tipping over. The cups are made from food-grade, BPA-free plastic and are designed for measuring dry ingredients — just don't forget to use the edge of a knife to level them off for accuracy.
The vast majority of reviewers have given these nesting doll measuring cups a 4- or 5-star rating, indicating their overall satisfaction with the set. The accuracy is one feature that many highlight in their reviews. Users note that they help ensure precision when cooking and baking. Reviewers also appreciate that the cups clean up easily in the dishwasher and that they don't take up a lot of space when being stored. Several customers also mention that these measuring cups would make a great gift for a foodie or a white elephant exchange.
Purchase the Genuine Fred Matryoshka Measuring Cups at Amazon for $13.99.
Peleg Design Gratiator
No swords at the dinner table, except for the Gratiator from Peleg Design. The adorable tool looks just like a sword with its blue hilt and silver blade. That silver blade is actually a mini grater, which is perfect for grating fresh Parmesan cheese over a bowl of spaghetti or zesting a lemon for a recipe. The blue hilt also comes in handy (literally), offering you a comfortable spot to hold the grater and keep it stable over a plate of food or mixing bowl with other ingredients. The hold in the handle also means that this tool can double as a kitchen decor item — hang it on a hook to proudly display it between uses. The dishwasher-safe grater is made from durable stainless steel with an ABS plastic handle.
By and large, customers are glad that they purchased this cute sword-shaped grater. They share that it is a fun and functional tool. According to several reviewers, it does a good job grating cheese and other items and is easy to clean in the dishwasher. Other reviewers note how the unique design could make a great gift. However, a few reviewers were a bit disappointed in the overall quality of the grater. They share that it is flimsier than they were expecting.
Purchase the Peleg Design Gratiator at Amazon for $14.90.
Ototo Crabby Clip-On Strainer
Try this Ototo Crabby Clip-On Strainer to make spaghetti night even more enjoyable. Shaped like a crab, the strainer features two stainless steel tong "claws," which allow it to clamp onto the side of a pot when you're ready to drain the water. Simply pour the water through the strainer, and the crab's body will keep your pasta from following it down the drain. The silicon crab offers a flexible design that allows it to adjust to fit pots of different sizes and styles. The BPA-free silicone material not only holds up well against the heat of the boiling water but is also dishwasher safe.
Most customers have a very high opinion of this clip-on strainer from Ototo. In their write-ups, they explain how well it works when straining pasta. The clips keep the crab secured to the pot, while the crab ensures that only water — and not pasta — gets poured into the sink. Many also comment on the compact design of the strainer, noting that it doesn't take up very much space at all, especially compared to a bulky colander.
Purchase the Ototo Crabby Clip-On Strainer at Amazon for $17.95.
Methodology
We looked at a variety of factors as we pulled together this list of adorably quirky kitchen tools that actually work. First, we searched for kitchen tools that offered a unique and fun design, aiming to include options that would make a great gift or serve as a fun conversation starter. But, we also wanted our selections to be functional tools that could actually help simplify tasks in the kitchen. So, we evaluated reviews to choose options that are well-liked and trusted by real users. Each of our selections has a rating of at least 4 stars, which is based on feedback from hundreds, if not thousands, of reviewers. These high ratings from several users speak to the overall performance and quality of each of these tools.