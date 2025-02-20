10 Best Electric Tea Kettles, According To Online Reviews
There are several reasons you may be in the market for a new electric tea kettle. These devices make it possible to quickly heat up water without the need for a stove. They can be a real asset for the workplace or even the home when you don't want to turn on the stove just for a cup of tea (they're also faster and more efficient than using a stovetop).
Some models even offer a more portable design, allowing you to easily pack them in your bag, plug them in when needed, and have hot water ready in no time. In addition to heating water for tea, you can get the most out of an electric kettle by using it for other purposes. For example, they can also be used when brewing French press coffee, cleaning baby bottles, or heating up water more quickly to cook pasta, oatmeal, soup, and more.
The only problem is that choosing an electric tea kettle can be more complicated than one might think. There are dozens of brands on the market, different size and design options, and various features to compare. To help you weed through all the options, we researched the available products and compiled a list of the best electric tea kettles. We closely considered customer reviews, along with features and overall functionality, when putting this list together. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.
Cosori Electric Kettle
This Cosori electric kettle is a 1,500-watt model with a British Strix thermostat that allows it to bring 2 cups of water to a boil in only two minutes. It has a 7-cup capacity when you need to boil more water to brew multiple cups of tea, cook pasta, and more. The kettle features a glass exterior with a stainless-steel spout and filter, removing the potential concerns that may accompany plastic models. The glass carafe makes it easy to check on the water level and its progress toward boiling, but there is also an LED indicator light to let you know when it is boiling and ready. Several safety features are also integrated into this model, including the automatic shut-off, boil-dry protection, scald-proof lid, and drip-free spout. However, unlike some models that offer multiple temperature settings, this kettle only offers the option to bring the water to a full boil.
Customers overwhelmingly recommend this product, with most reviewers giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these reviewers praise the overall design and durability of the kettle. They note that it is a stylish and high-quality product. Several other customers are impressed with how quickly it is able to bring water to a boil for a variety of uses. They're also overall pleased with how easy the kettle is to clean.
However, a few users have shared concerns about the automatic shut-off feature. Some say that it doesn't work consistently, with some sharing that the kettle shuts off too soon, and others noting that the feature stopped working on their model after some use.
Purchase the Cosori Electric Kettle at Amazon for $27.99.
Sekaer Travel Electric Tea Kettle
If you want to be able to heat water away from home, consider the Sekaer Travel Electric Tea Kettle. Its design makes it easy to get hot water anywhere there is an available outlet. The portable design features an integrated handle and a tight-closing lid to keep the water from leaking as you carry it in your hand or a bag.
This model also offers four different temperature settings, allowing you to choose your preferred temperature based on whether you're brewing white tea, black tea, green tea, or need the hot water for another purpose. Some other notable features of this model include the anti-scald double wall and stainless-steel design that keep the exterior at a comfortable temperature, the LCD display that indicates the current temperature of the water inside the kettle, and the exhaust vents to reduce pressure inside the vessel as water comes to a boil.
This is another popular pick, according to the vast majority of reviewers who have given it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many share that its portable design is the ideal fit for their needs. They like that the kettle is lightweight and easy to pack in a bag. Reviewers also find this model easy to use, noting that the ability to choose between different temperature settings is a nice feature.
Purchase the Sekaer Travel Electric Tea Kettle at Amazon for $44.99.
KitchenAid Electric Kettle
From helping you brew high-quality loose-leaf tea to boiling water to get your chicken noodle soup cooking faster, this KitchenAid Electric Kettle has a lot to offer. It can hold up to 1.25 liters (a little over 5 cups) of water and is easy to use with the LED on/off switch on its side. Once the kettle has finished heating water, you can easily remove it from the base by rotating it in either direction. If you're looking for a stylish addition to your kitchen, this may also fit the bill. As with many other KitchenAid products, it comes in several attractive finishes, including pistachio, black matte, empire red, onyx black, and brushed stainless steel.
However, because of its solid-color exterior and no view window, you will not be able to easily monitor the water level or its progress toward boiling. This model is also on the pricier side, and it doesn't offer the multiple temperature settings that some of its competitors have.
Still, reviews for this kettle from KitchenAid are very positive. Users are impressed with its quality and appreciate the stainless-steel interior. Several folks also appreciate the design of the spout, as well as the integrated and removable filter to ensure there is no debris in the liquid they pour out of it. Customers are also happy with the color choices that allow them to express their personalities. However, some are not as pleased with its capacity, noting that other similar products on the market can heat more water at a time.
Purchase the KitchenAid Electric Kettle at Amazon for $99.99.
Amazon Basics Electric Hot Water Kettle
If you're looking for a tea kettle that is both affordable and efficient, consider this option from Amazon Basics. It is available in two size options — 1.1 quarts (about 4.5 cups) or 1.8 quarts (about 7 cups) — and is also available with either a stainless-steel or a glass carafe.
This model can boil water in as little as three minutes. When heating, the kettle sits on a base. This means that you won't have to worry about a cord being in your way when you remove the kettle to pour out any water. A few other features include the automatic shut-off, boil-dry prevention, cool-touch handle, and the cord wrap system to keep everything neat and tidy when you're not using the kettle. Both sizes retail for under $30, making this product more affordable than many of its competitors.
With tens of thousands of ratings — and such a high percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews — this model comes very highly recommended by users. They appreciate its relatively low cost combined with its performance, noting that it is an excellent value for the money. Users are impressed with how quickly the kettle can bring water to a boil, cutting down how long they need to spend on a given task. However, a few users did share that their kettle started to leak after a few months of use.
Purchase the Amazon Basics Electric Hot Water Kettle at Amazon for $24.99.
Breville IQ Kettle
If you're looking for a model with all the bells and whistles, then you may want to consider the Breville IQ Kettle. While many other models simply bring water to a boil, the kettle offers five temperature settings ranging from 175 degrees to 212 degrees Fahrenheit (boiling). Each setting is also labeled with the type of beverage it is best for, such as green tea, white tea, or French press. In addition to the different temperature options, this model also offers a Keep Warm feature, which is also not something you'll find on many other products on the market. It offers a sleek look with its stainless-steel carafe and can boil up to 7 cups of water at a time. However, it is important to note that all of these extra features come at a premium. This is one of the most expensive models to make our roundup.
Customers are mostly pleased with this purchase, with the vast majority of several hundred reviewers giving it 4 or 5 stars. The temperature settings are one feature that several customers appreciate as it helps them match the ideal needs of different beverage types. Many also praise the stainless-steel design, sharing that the kettle makes a nice addition to their space.
Many users feel that the kettle is well worth the investment. However, others question the steep price, wondering if it really is that much better than cheaper alternatives.
Purchase the Breville IQ Kettle at Amazon for $129.95.
T-magitic Travel Foldable Electric Kettle
The T-magitic Travel Foldable Electric Kettle offers a unique design that sets it apart from other products on the market. Its body is made from food-grade silicone, which is a soft and flexible material. Because of this, the kettle can collapse into a nearly flat disc, allowing for more compact storage or easier transportation between home and the office or when traveling.
With its travel-friendly design, it may not be surprising to learn that this model has a lower capacity than many other options on the market; it can bring about 2.5 cups of water to a boil at a time. However, there are a few additional factors you'll want to consider. First, because the kettle and the heating element are one integrated piece, you'll have to consider where the power cord is as you try to pour. Next, this model only offers an on/off button; it does not allow you to choose from multiple temperature settings.
Reviews for this foldable electric kettle are very positive, overall. Customers are happy with its compact design, noting that it is both easy to pack in a bag and store in their kitchen. They also find it very simple to operate, since you only need to press a single button to turn it on or off. But unfortunately, some customers are not happy that this model lacks the automatic shut-off safety feature that many others have.
Purchase the T-magitic Travel Foldable Electric Kettle at Amazon for $36.98.
OVENTE Electric Kettle
Those who are looking to take advantage of the many uses for an electric tea kettle without breaking the bank might want to consider this model from OVENTE. It retails for under $20, which is a fraction of the cost of many of the other models we reviewed. However, despite its budget-friendly price, the kettle offers several features, which may make it a good addition to your kitchen.
With a capacity of just over 7 cups, it is as large as — or larger than — most of the other models on our list. The kettle also offers several safety features to minimize the risk of an accidental fire, damage, or injury. These features include an automatic shut-off, as well as boil-dry protection technology to turn off the heat if the kettle is empty. There are also five color choices — white, black, green, pink, and red — to help you coordinate with the look of your kitchen. However, this model is made of plastic, unlike other models that offer stainless-steel or glass construction. It also doesn't allow you to customize the temperature setting.
The vast majority of customers are glad that they decided to give this electric kettle a try. Many share that it is a great value for the money with its lower cost combined with all the features it offers. Others are pleased with how quickly it brings water to a boil for brewing a cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, or for cooking other items. However, some aren't sold on its durability. A few note that it can be wobbly, while others worry that the plastic material will break too easily.
Purchase the OVENTE Electric Kettle at Amazon for $16.99.
Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle
The Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle offers a sleek and stylish modern design, which can complement your kitchen. It offers a 1.6-liter capacity, which is the equivalent of almost 7 cups. This model is a bit of a splurge, costing more than most of the other tea kettles we reviewed. However, its higher cost does come with some features that may make it worth the investment. As an example, it offers seven different preset options to ensure the water you pour is the ideal temperature for a variety of tea and coffee brewing needs. You can even further customize the temperature by using the plus and minus buttons to set it to precisely what you need for a given drink or recipe. Once heated up, press the "Hold Temp" button, and the kettle will maintain the desired temperature for up to half an hour. If you need to boil water faster, this model can bring 1 cup of water to a boil in just 90 seconds.
This kettle comes highly recommended by the vast majority of individuals who have tried it. In their write-ups, many speak very positively about the quality of the kettle. They feel that it is durable and long-lasting, and an overall good value for the money. Several customers also highlight the various temperature settings in their reviews. They share that they appreciate being able to customize the settings to match a particular beverage or recipe.
A few reviewers, however, have had some negative experiences with the shut-off feature. Some share that it turns off in the middle of heating, leaving them unable to continue brewing their beverage.
Purchase the Ninja Precision Temperature Electric Kettle at Amazon for $89.99.
Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle
The Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle is designed with both style and functionality in mind. The curved, skinny spout makes the black kettle an attractive decorative piece. However, this spout is also designed to make sure that you are able to control how much water pours out of the kettle, while also helping to prevent the hot water from splashing on anything. You can choose from five preset temperature options — ranging from 170 degrees to 212 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want to be able to brew a second cup of tea or coffee, simply press the "Hold Temp" button, and the kettle will maintain that desired water temperature for you.
While the all-black finish gives this kettle an attractive appearance, it does come with one downside. Since there is no integrated glass window, you aren't able to monitor how much water is left or how close the water in the kettle is to boiling.
Tens of thousands of customers have taken the time to review this model. The vast majority of them deemed it worthy of 4 or 5 stars. In their reviews, these users highlight several features that they like about the kettle, including its temperature control options. Reviewers are also impressed by how attractive the kettle is. They like the modern touch that the black finish delivers. However, some reviewers who have owned the kettle for a while share that theirs stopped working as reliably after a few months or a few years.
Purchase the Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle at Amazon for $69.99.
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle
The Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle is another top-rating model with several standout features that you might want to consider. The tea kettle is made from durable stainless steel and is available with a stainless-steel, brushed-graphite gray, pistachio, red, or white finish. While the majority of the kettle is solid, it does offer a see-through window to help you determine when you need to add more water and when the water inside is close to boiling. It has a 1.7-liter capacity (7 cups) and offers six heat settings between 160 degrees and 212 degrees Fahrenheit. This model also offers an easy-to-use interface, with all of the setting options located along the handle of the kettle.
This product remains a customer favorite, with thousands of reviews and a high star average. Most are very pleased with how well it heats water for a variety of cooking needs. In addition to quickly bringing the water to the desired temperature, customers also appreciate that it will maintain that temperature for up to 30 minutes with its Keep Warm function.
However, there are a few mixed feelings on whether the tea kettle is worth it. Some customers believe it might be a bit overpriced, while others find it so advanced and useful, that they're happy to have paid a bit more to purchase it instead of another model.
Purchase the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle at Amazon for $99.95.
Methodology
We looked closely at customer reviews when compiling this list of the best electric tea kettles. All of our picks have a rating that is over 4 stars and have been reviewed by hundreds or thousands of customers. In addition to paying close attention to customer reviews and ratings, we also considered capacity, portability, insulation, settings, and other features to help us finalize our selections.