10 Best Electric Tea Kettles, According To Online Reviews

There are several reasons you may be in the market for a new electric tea kettle. These devices make it possible to quickly heat up water without the need for a stove. They can be a real asset for the workplace or even the home when you don't want to turn on the stove just for a cup of tea (they're also faster and more efficient than using a stovetop).

Some models even offer a more portable design, allowing you to easily pack them in your bag, plug them in when needed, and have hot water ready in no time. In addition to heating water for tea, you can get the most out of an electric kettle by using it for other purposes. For example, they can also be used when brewing French press coffee, cleaning baby bottles, or heating up water more quickly to cook pasta, oatmeal, soup, and more.

The only problem is that choosing an electric tea kettle can be more complicated than one might think. There are dozens of brands on the market, different size and design options, and various features to compare. To help you weed through all the options, we researched the available products and compiled a list of the best electric tea kettles. We closely considered customer reviews, along with features and overall functionality, when putting this list together. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.

