White Tea: What It Is And The Different Types, Explained By Loose-Leaf Expert

Other than water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world. It's affordable, healthy, refreshing, and delicious, and there are endless types of tea to try. Tea is embedded in worldwide cultures and traditions, from Japanese tea ceremonies to Southern sweet tea. We even stood up to the Brits by throwing a little tea party in Boston to show them we wouldn't pay their taxes any longer.

White tea has been around for over 1,000 years, but even frequent tea drinkers may not know how it differs from the more common black and green teas. White tea is less imbibed and less understood, but it is a tea variety grown and produced with great care, which results in a wonderfully light and bright cup of tea. I was first introduced to the enormous world of tea while working at Old Town Coffee Tea and Spice in Alexandria, Virginia, and then at the Random Tea Shop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Even before trying white tea, I was drawn to the names on the labels, words that seemed to tell me something about what was inside that I did not yet understand: silver tips, long eyebrow, dragon phoenix pearls. They hinted at white tea's regal and storied past.

Now, I am a firm believer that any tea lover should add white tea to their collection. In fact, if you aren't a tea drinker, you should get some anyway.