Infuse Dairy With Tea To Elevate The Flavor Of Creamy Dishes

The next time a dish calls for a splash of cream or extra cups of milk, consider sprucing up the dairy addition with an infusion of herbs, spices, or florals. Introducing the creamy liquids to looseleaf tea and straining before using the ingredients in your recipes can turn up the flavor dials of your favorite meals and side dishes.

As simple as this culinary hack might sound, creating flavorful infusions with dairy and dairy alternatives can expand your horizons in the kitchen. Whether you have spicy chia tea tucked away in your cupboards or have prepared soothing mixtures of lavender and fennel, tea can offer an aromatic element to your cooking and deliver a subtle earthy taste that can complement the other species in your dishes. Chamomile-infused cream can add a pleasant sweetness to desserts, cinnamon-infused dairy products can take mashed potatoes to new heights, and lemongrass can flavor milk that can be mixed into sauces meant for plates of protein and rice.