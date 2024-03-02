11 Creative Ways To Use Egg Whites

There are many egg-yolk-intensive recipes out there, especially when it comes to baking or fresh pasta. We often end up with leftover egg whites that we're not sure what to do with. It doesn't seem right to throw out these perfectly good parts of the egg and create food waste, especially when there are so many things you can do with them. Most home cooks know that egg whites can be used to make meringues or homemade marshmallows. It's like chemistry and magic combined watching the transparent liquid transform into white cloudy peaks as you whip them up. However, the magic doesn't end there. Egg whites are incredibly versatile and there are actually so many other ways they can enhance a dish in surprising or unexpected ways.

If you're worried about how to store egg whites, the great news is that they freeze perfectly well. One handy way to make your life easier is to portion them into an ice tray. Then, you can use just the amount you need at the time. When you want to use them, it's best to thaw them out in the fridge overnight. So don't throw out your egg whites ever again, food waste is terrible for your pocket and the environment, instead try some of these interesting techniques. Whether you're looking for ways to use leftover whites or want to try new egg white recipes, here are some creative ways to use egg whites.