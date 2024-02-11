Egg Whites Are The Secret For Deliciously Crispy Potatoes Every Time

Aside from being a delicious, protein-packed part of a healthy breakfast, egg whites are a key ingredient in everything from baked goods to cocktails thanks to their multifaceted capabilities. They're crucial to the airy fluffiness of chocolate mousse, macarons, and marshmallows. They create a frothy foam for fancy cocktails and the shiny glaze you see on top of brioche buns and bagels. Egg whites are also the secret ingredient that guarantees the crispiest potatoes every time.

The simple yet miraculous hack for crispy roasted potatoes uses egg whites as both a binding agent and a textural enhancement. All you have to do is whisk a couple of egg whites until they become white and fluffy, then toss the raw potatoes in the mixture to coat them using a bowl or colander. Just as egg whites transform into an airy, crunchy meringue as their water content dries up in the oven, they'll also provide a shatteringly crunchy coating for your roasted potatoes.

Furthermore, egg whites will also create a wet, sticky surface for all your favorite seasonings to cling to. Consequently, you won't need to use oil or any other fat to coat the potatoes. Egg whites have a versatile and neutral flavor that won't mask or otherwise alter the spice or herb mixtures you use to season your potatoes. The only change in protocol is to season the potatoes after you've fully coated them in the egg whites.