Your Ultimate Guide For Boiled Eggs With The Yolk Texture You Want

Anyone can boil eggs, but getting the yolk just the way you want it requires a bit of precision. We're not going to tell you this basic culinary skill is difficult, but boiling eggs is a skill that goes beyond haphazardly plopping eggs in a pot of water, turning on the stovetop, and letting them rumble away in hot water for an undetermined amount of time.

Achieving a specific texture to your yolk takes a little forethought and some patience. From runny, soft-boiled eggs to dry, hard-boiled eggs, there's a range of doneness that can either make you swoon in tasteful delight, or swear boiled eggs are not worthy of another bite. You can even eggsperiment (see what we did there?) with different egg varieties: hen, duck, quail, goose, turkey, or ostrich; all of which invite your taste buds to explore richer, creamier, and more decadent yolks.

Personal preference aside, yolk texture matters if you're working with a recipe. You don't want a soft, liquid yolk for egg salad or a dry, hard yolk for dipping toast points or bacon pieces. For that reason, we put together the ultimate guide for boiled eggs so you end up with the yolk texture you want. To aid us in providing the most accurate information, we boiled dozens of eggs using the most popular methods while making some comparisons along the way. The results are eggciting.