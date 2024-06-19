Spike Your Summer Snow Cone With Booze And Thank Us Later

Everyone knows that boozy slushies are all the rage in the summer — but what about spiked snow cones? While the adult take on this childhood favorite can be as simple as pouring vodka over rainbow-colored ice, it can also be as sophisticated as an Aperol snow cone or, perhaps even better, a rosé snow cone. Call it what you want — you can even go so far as to refer to it as a "kakigori cocktail," if you like — either way, you've got yourself a fun summer ahead with one of these in hand.

Everyone has their favorite fruit syrups for shaved ice, but whether you prefer sour cherry or pomegranate, we bet none of them truly compare to your favorite cocktail. All you need are your cocktail ingredients and snow cone ice. After mixing your drink, it's as easy as filling half the glass (or cone) with ice and pouring. Then, load on more ice, top the mound with any fancy garnishes you might have on hand, and grab a spoon, because your summer just got that much better with a spiked snow cone in hand.