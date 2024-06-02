Take Your Aperol Spritz To A Refreshing New Level By Making Popsicles

The Aperol spritz is an iconic summer cocktail, but it's no secret that boozy slushies are hot that time of the year, too. Obviously, a frozen Aperol spritz is always an option. Adding in a popsicle, on the other hand, takes this spritz to a refreshing new level. Try making a mix of orange juice, Aperol, and soda water and pour it into a popsicle mold (bonus if you have a fresh orange wedge). When they're frozen, pour a glass of Prosecco and place the popsicle directly inside of it.

Unlike frozen drinks, the popsicle is intended to succumb to the heat. It works like an ice cube to chill your drink, only when it melts down it doesn't dilute it. Rather, with every passing minute, the popsicle imparts it with the flavors of orange and Aperol — making it stronger with every sip. If you're going to be out drinking in the sun, it wouldn't be a bad idea to use the popsicles to chill your Aperol spritz and not just the Prosecco. It will still melt, but if you use it in place of regular ice cubes, it won't get so watered down.

If you really want your spritz to stand up to the heat this summer, you can make a frozen Aperol spritz and — in line with what an expert mixologist says is key to ensuring your boozy slushies don't melt too fast — put the popsicle in the glass with it.