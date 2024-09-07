If You Invest In A Bread Box, Pay Attention To Where You Place It
There's nothing like fresh-baked bread, whether you make it yourself or buy it from your neighborhood bakery. One of the best ways to keep it at its peak is to store it in a bread box, but where you keep this container matters. A bread box works because it allows air to circulate around the loaf so the crust stays firm and crispy. At the same time, it traps some of its natural moisture in the container so it maintains its soft, tender chew.
However, moisture is one of the key factors mold needs to grow and the other one is heat. So if you keep your box in a warm spot near the stove, oven, or on top of the fridge, instead of protecting the bread, you may be creating the ideal conditions for it to go bad. The next time you reach for a slice, you could be disappointed to find those fuzzy white or blue spots and you'll have to throw it all out.
Instead, keep your container on your counter or kitchen table, out of the sun and away from cooking appliances. Storing it at room temperature, around 68 degrees Fahrenheit, will help keep mold from growing.
The sweet spot for bread storage
Without preservatives or refrigeration, bread will only last three to four days, but you can keep it fresh and delicious in your bread box by following a few tips. First, instead of cutting a loaf from one end, slice it through the middle first. If you have leftovers, store them with the open sides together to keep them from drying out. The box may be all you need to keep it at its prime. However, some cooks like to wrap their loaves too.
A loosely wrapped cotton or linen towel or bag will allow enough evaporation to maintain a crispy crust, but if you have a softer loaf, use foil, plastic, or beeswax-covered cloth to hold in more moisture. If you're not able to eat it all within three days, the best way to store sliced bread to keep it fresh is in the freezer, where it will last up to three months. The individual pieces will be easy to pop into the toaster, where they defrost quickly.
While these measures should help, there still may be times when you open your bread box to find your loaf has gone stale. Never fear, you can still make the most of it with a recipe for restaurant-quality French toast or rich bread pudding.