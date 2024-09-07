If You Invest In A Bread Box, Pay Attention To Where You Place It

There's nothing like fresh-baked bread, whether you make it yourself or buy it from your neighborhood bakery. One of the best ways to keep it at its peak is to store it in a bread box, but where you keep this container matters. A bread box works because it allows air to circulate around the loaf so the crust stays firm and crispy. At the same time, it traps some of its natural moisture in the container so it maintains its soft, tender chew.

However, moisture is one of the key factors mold needs to grow and the other one is heat. So if you keep your box in a warm spot near the stove, oven, or on top of the fridge, instead of protecting the bread, you may be creating the ideal conditions for it to go bad. The next time you reach for a slice, you could be disappointed to find those fuzzy white or blue spots and you'll have to throw it all out.

Instead, keep your container on your counter or kitchen table, out of the sun and away from cooking appliances. Storing it at room temperature, around 68 degrees Fahrenheit, will help keep mold from growing.