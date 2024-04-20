This Is How Geoffrey Zakarian Makes Restaurant-Quality French Toast At Home

We recommend trying Zakarian's French toast recipe exactly as is, but there are a couple of ways to customize it if needed. For one, you can opt for a different bread if brioche is not your favorite — as long as you stick to his custard method, you'll still get the gist of his recipe. Milk bread also makes for good French toast, as does French bread or challah.

Additionally, Zakarian's French toast recipe will have a noticeable banana taste, so if you don't love bananas, then you may want to adjust accordingly. To make sure the consistency stays the same, you'll want to replace the banana instead of just taking it out — you can use half a cup of Greek yogurt in place of the banana. Finally, seeing as Zakarian made sure to specify using vanilla bean paste over vanilla extract, it's probably worth it to seek out the paste even if you already have vanilla extract in your pantry.

After you've tried and loved Zakarian's French toast, you can then try transforming it into French toast waffles for a fun and unique spin. Or, you can experiment with a stuffed version of Zakarian's French toast — Tasting Table has a list of the best ingredients to stuff French toast, including lemon curd, hazelnut spread, or, for a savory twist, bacon.