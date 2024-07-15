Turn Your Next Watermelon Into A Deliciously Edible Punch Bowl
Sink your teeth into a sweet-as-sugar slice of watermelon and you'll know exactly why the juicy fruit is so popular. Not only does its year-round availability make it an accessible refreshing snack, its size and brightly-colored flesh also makes it a show-stopping party centerpiece. Once you know how to pick out the perfect watermelon, your selection will truly be the gift that keeps on giving. Similar to serving a piña colada out of a coconut "cup" or a pineapple cylinder, cutting a watermelon in half, scooping out the innards, and leaving just enough of the fruit and rind to act as a punch bowl, makes it a most epic vessel out of which to serve a variety of delectable party-pleasing drinks.
Starting with the basics, you'll need to know how to safely and efficiently carve a watermelon punch bowl. Using a sharp knife on a nonslip cutting board, take off the top of your oblong-shaped fruit and then slice off enough of the bottom to create a flat surface on which your watermelon can stand still. If you want, you can get extra fancy and carve your watermelon into an adorable basket with a non-functional handle by marking out the shapes on your watermelon and cutting out the wedges. For a Summerween-inspired look, you could also give the rim of your watermelon punch bowl a fun, jagged edge. Any way you want your watermelon to look, just be sure you're using suitable equipment and exercising the utmost caution.
The ultimate watermelon punch bowl tips
With a wide variety of cocktails and mocktails to choose from, you'll want to first consider watermelon-based beverages to make the most out of your melon. You can either cut your fruit into chunks or use a melon baller to make bite-sized shapes to float around in your punch. Dress up your watermelon bowl by dusting Tajín around the rim for an extra hint of spiciness, which would especially complement any citrus-infused recipes. You might even try grilling your watermelon chunks — or hitting the punch bowl edges with a brûlée torch — to caramelize the fruit and add another layer of complexity to the flavor profiles.
A Korean watermelon punch called hwachae is an excellent choice to serve from your watermelon punch bowl. For more zero-proof options, a sweet and tart watermelon lemonade or super simple watermelon lime agua fresca are also great ideas, either of which can be batched for a crowd. Sparkling watermelon punch is an easy-to-assemble combination of vodka, sparkling wine, lime juice and simple syrup. A summery watermelon sangria would make an ideal contribution to any cookout or you could try a bunny trail punch mocktail for a festive Easter drink. A watermelon punch bowl invites a ton of ways to dazzle your guests with delicious drinks.