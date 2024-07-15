Turn Your Next Watermelon Into A Deliciously Edible Punch Bowl

Sink your teeth into a sweet-as-sugar slice of watermelon and you'll know exactly why the juicy fruit is so popular. Not only does its year-round availability make it an accessible refreshing snack, its size and brightly-colored flesh also makes it a show-stopping party centerpiece. Once you know how to pick out the perfect watermelon, your selection will truly be the gift that keeps on giving. Similar to serving a piña colada out of a coconut "cup" or a pineapple cylinder, cutting a watermelon in half, scooping out the innards, and leaving just enough of the fruit and rind to act as a punch bowl, makes it a most epic vessel out of which to serve a variety of delectable party-pleasing drinks.

Starting with the basics, you'll need to know how to safely and efficiently carve a watermelon punch bowl. Using a sharp knife on a nonslip cutting board, take off the top of your oblong-shaped fruit and then slice off enough of the bottom to create a flat surface on which your watermelon can stand still. If you want, you can get extra fancy and carve your watermelon into an adorable basket with a non-functional handle by marking out the shapes on your watermelon and cutting out the wedges. For a Summerween-inspired look, you could also give the rim of your watermelon punch bowl a fun, jagged edge. Any way you want your watermelon to look, just be sure you're using suitable equipment and exercising the utmost caution.