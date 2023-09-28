Hwachae Is Korea's Easy And Refreshing Watermelon Punch Drink

Say "punch" and a large vessel of a celebratory alcoholic beverage likely comes to mind. However, the drink category technically encompasses just about anything mixed in a bowl — including restorative potions.

In Korea, fruit punch is referred to as hwachae. It's a popular cold beverage that is consumed in a variety of forms year-round. Traditionally rooted in its medicinal properties, it offers a medley of beneficial health effects alongside its delectable taste. This is especially true for the watermelon variant of the drink, which has a sweet and slightly tangy flavor that always warrants another sip.

Served in a communal vessel with balls of fruit suspended in an aromatic liquid, watermelon hwachae is almost like a chilled fruit soup. And while it's traditionally a non-alcoholic drink, it can be tweaked for a buzz-inducing version, too. Such malleability is part of its appeal; it's easy to integrate many different components. Let's dive into what this easy-to-make beverage is all about.