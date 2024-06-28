Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca Recipe

As the hot, sweaty summer months come around, we're all craving a crisp, cool, and refreshing drink to keep us from overheating. Enter agua fresca. Agua fresca, which translates to "fresh water," is a popular Mexican beverage made from fruits, flowers, or seeds. It's sometimes sweetened with sugar or flavored with herbs, such as mint or rosemary. A common agua fresca found in the summer months is watermelon agua fresca.

"I drink watermelon agua fresca all summer long in Southern California. You can get it at almost any taco stand or shop, but I usually just make it at home," says Tasting Table recipe developer Taylor Murray. "It's a great way to use up watermelon that has a bad texture or is on its way out." Follow along as she breaks down her method for whipping up this simple, refreshing drink so that it has the perfect taste and texture.