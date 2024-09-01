The Early Mistake To Avoid When Canning Your Own Food

Canning is an ancient method of preserving and storing food, with roots dating back to the dawn of the 19th century. Today, canning at home is widely accessible as people look for ways to control the ingredients in their food, prolong seasonal produce, and even stretch a dollar. But among all of the benefits of canning, safety is paramount for both the water bath and pressure methods. Jars that have been improperly sealed can grow dangerous strains of bacteria, potentially leading to botulism — a rare but life-threatening illness that requires immediate medical attention. One of the earliest mistakes you can make when canning is not checking your jars for cracks before you process them.

This is especially important if your jars have been reused a few times, exposing them to wear. As you prepare your kitchen for canning, run your finger around the lip of each jar and feel for any chips or imperfections in the glass. If you find one, it's time to retire that jar; it will not seal properly. The same is true for hairline cracks. Not only will these jars not seal, but they could shatter in the canner, leaving you with a hazardous mess to clean up. There are several reasons a jar might not seal correctly — an off-center lid, improper processing, and not enough headroom, to name a few — but checking for cracks early on is a simple way to save yourself from a potential headache.