The Number On Vintage Mason Jars That Collectors Are Hunting For

Everyone has a Mason jar stashed somewhere in their house, whether it's holding a bouquet of wildflowers, storing fresh peaches in the fridge, or any of these other creative ways to use them and make cooking easier. Mason jars have been a staple of American households for more than 160 years and have remained just as useful in the 2020s as they were in the 1800s, storing everything from food to paint brushes to everything in between. You may spot some of those old, original jars lying around antique stores or hidden in Grandma's attic, and if you spot a jar with the number 13 printed on the bottom, you're about to become a little bit richer.

Mason jars with the number 13 are of high value to collectors because of their rarity and therefore worth more money than a dusty number five jar. There's an old legend that says supposedly, back in the day, Mason jars were used to discreetly transport various liquors and moonshine during the Prohibition era (though today you'll find that moonshine is legal in certain forms). Folks at the time were much more superstitious than they are today, so they believed that jars with the number 13 on them were bad luck and could bring the downfall of their bootlegging business. To quell the unluckiness, they destroyed all number 13 Mason jars they came across and due to that, the likelihood of finding number 13 today is rare.