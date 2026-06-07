9 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Grocery Store Cakes
Have an event coming up that you need to buy a cake for? Going to the best local bakery in your state may be a good idea. On the other hand, if you're trying to keep your costs low, it might make even more sense to snag a cake at your local grocery store bakery. And no, you don't have to settle for one of the pre-made cakes in the display case because most grocery store bakeries will make you a custom cake as well.
However, when you're ordering a cake from a grocery store bakery, there are some mistakes you can make that could result in a less-than-ideal cake. This could be a result of a miscommunication between you and the bakery staff, or you might simply not know what to ask for. Whatever the cause of the mistake, though, it's a bummer to show up to pick up your grocery store bakery cake only to realize that it's not actually what you wanted at all.
We're taking a closer look at some of these most common mistakes so you can avoid making them the next time you head to your local grocery store bakery to place an order. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure that the next time you order a cake, it's going to come out looking (and hopefully tasting!) better than ever.
Not speaking to the cake decorator directly
Looking for a plain cake from your local grocery store bakery? No problem — the bakery should probably be able to handle it without any issues. But if you're working with a more complicated kind of order, then you might want to think about how to communicate exactly what you want. Placing an order online might be easy, but it won't give you the chance to speak directly to the bakery staff. All too often, this is where mistakes start to arise.
This is exactly why you should specifically try to speak with the cake decorator directly. By consulting with the person who's actually going to be doing (or directing) the decorations, you can get a better sense of what they can pull off and what they can't. You'll be able to ask them any relevant questions, and they can request more information from you as well. It's an extra step you have to take during the cake-ordering process, but we think it's worth it if you end up with a more ideal cake at the end of it all.
Neglecting to plan far enough in advance
Have a busy life full of different commitments you have to juggle on a daily basis? We totally get it. Having such a packed schedule can make it difficult to plan tasks super far in advance, especially when it comes to your personal life. However, it's a big mistake not to plan far enough in advance when it comes to ordering a custom grocery store cake. You know you can pop in whenever the store is open to grab a pre-made cake, of course, but when you're asking for specific customizations, waiting until the last minute to order might mean that you don't get your cake on time at all.
If you really want to play it safe, you should order your cake two to three weeks in advance. And during busy holiday seasons? You might want to tack on an extra week. After all, you don't know the bakery's schedule — it could be booked a week or two in advance. By doing your planning ahead of time, you can rest assured that you're going to get your cake on time without cutting it too close. After all, it's better to place your order too early than too late, since you can feel confident that your slot will still be respected even if another big order comes in after yours.
Not bringing your own toys or decorations if you're asking for a design that requires them
If you've ever been to a little kid's birthday party, you may have noticed a character cake. These are often popular with little ones who want to see their favorite characters at a birthday party. And who doesn't remember those Barbie cakes that were so popular once upon a time? (They're just one of many foods you would find at an '80s birthday party.) So when it comes time to plan a party for your own little one, you might want to include their favorite characters as well. If you're requesting that those characters make an appearance on the cake you're ordering — and not just in picture form — then it's a good idea to bring in your own toys that the grocery store bakery can use.
Of course, this applies to kids' toys, but the same idea is also applicable to any other decorations or props you might want to include on the cake. The grocery store bakery will probably have basic, generic decorations, but when you want something more specific, bring it in yourself. This might help you cut down on costs and guarantee that you're getting exactly what you want out of a character or otherwise decorated cake.
Forgetting to request extra frosting on the side
There are some people out there who don't really like cake frosting because they think it's just too sweet to enjoy fully. But on the other hand, there are others who love that almost crunchy, sugary sweetness and wish that a standard cake had even more of it. If you fall into the latter category, then you should totally request some extra frosting on the side when you order your grocery store bakery cake. Not only can you simply add a thicker layer of frosting to your cake to make it taste even sweeter, but you can also use it to create even more intricate decorations. (Before you try to add your own touches, though, you should read up on our best cake decorating tips and frosting hacks.)
Depending on the grocery store bakery you're buying from, there's a good chance that this is of a higher quality than you'll get if you opt for a can of store-bought chocolate frosting, for example. And since you're getting it directly from the bakery, you can be sure that it's just the right color and that the flavor won't clash with the frosting that's already on the cake. If you're interested in using other types or colors of frosting, feel free to ask the grocery store bakery staff if they can help you out on that front as well — they're generally happy to accommodate these requests when possible.
Not telling the bakery your guest count
It's not always easy to determine just how large a cake you need for your event. A lot of people have the impulse to buy a larger cake just to ensure that they have enough to feed everyone. However, too much of the time, when the party's over, they realize that they have a ridiculous amount of cake left over. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to use up leftover cake, but it's better not to have that much excess in the first place, especially if you're trying to keep your costs low.
At the same time, it might even be worse to get a cake that's too small. If you make this mistake, you'll end up with people at the party who may not even get a slice of cake at all. Whether you're dealing with kids or adults, someone's going to be disappointed, which is certainly not the sentiment you want at an event you're planning.
This is why it's so important to give the grocery store bakery you're ordering from an accurate guest count. They can help you determine just how much cake you're going to need without opting for one that's far too big or far too small. Of course, the details of your event might change, but having at least a rough estimate of the guest count is a good detail to include in your order.
Not showing the cake decorator a picture if you have a very specific vision
You saw a cake on social media and decided you want the exact same thing in the cake you order from a grocery store bakery. Or maybe you want the frosting to be a super specific hue that the guest of honor particularly adores. In these cases, a verbal explanation of the look you're going for on your cake might not be enough. If you really want to get the look you're going for, it's a mistake not to show the cake decorator a picture to help them better understand what exactly it is that you want.
By bringing a picture into the grocery store with you, you're going to make the interaction with the bakery staff a lot more pleasant. You won't have to describe all the details of what it is you're looking for while someone scribbles down all the details, and you won't have to write paragraphs about what you want on an online order form. Doing so also better ensures that you'll get exactly what you have pictured in your mind's eye. When in doubt, have a picture ready to show the cake decorator, especially if you have a very specific vision.
Forgetting to request whipped cream if you want a less intensely sweet cake
Hate how sweet some grocery store cakes can be? We feel you, and for those who prefer a less sweet dessert, this can be one of the great downfalls of ordering a cake from a grocery store bakery instead of a higher-end spot. That being said, there are ways to order a grocery store cake that will result in a less sweet flavor profile, and one of them is simply asking for the classic frosting to be swapped with whipped cream. The lighter, airier texture of whipped cream is a nice textural addition to the cake, but it's also less sweet than typical icing. This results in a more balanced flavor profile for those who don't love really intense sweetness.
This may not be an option at every single grocery store bakery, but many spots absolutely will do this for you if you just ask. Even if this isn't something you know your local grocery store offers, it's still a mistake not to ask. In the worst-case scenario, the staff won't be able to help you. More likely than not, though, you'll leave the store with a less sweet cake that won't overwhelm your palate the second you take a bite.
Not considering buying a cake without frosting and decorating it yourself
Are you the kind of person who hates baking but absolutely loves decorating a cake? Or maybe you have some cake decorating skills and want to have more control over what your cake ends up looking like? Then it may be a mistake not to just buy a cake without frosting and try decorating it yourself. There are several grocery stores out there that will actually allow you to buy an unfrosted cake, which makes it easy to create exactly the look you're going for without even having to turn on your oven. Just ask your grocery store's bakery whether this is a service they offer.
If you've decorated cakes before, then you'll probably feel pretty confident about what you're doing in this case. However, if you're new to cake decorating, you might want to read up on the basics, like the differences between different piping tips and some of Ina Garten's best decorating advice for mess-free cakes. Once you master these skills, you'll be able to make your dream cake — and you might even be able to save some money on decorating costs in the process. Plus, it's a fun activity to do if you like to get crafty.