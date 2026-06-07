9 Mistakes To Avoid When Ordering Grocery Store Cakes

Have an event coming up that you need to buy a cake for? Going to the best local bakery in your state may be a good idea. On the other hand, if you're trying to keep your costs low, it might make even more sense to snag a cake at your local grocery store bakery. And no, you don't have to settle for one of the pre-made cakes in the display case because most grocery store bakeries will make you a custom cake as well.

However, when you're ordering a cake from a grocery store bakery, there are some mistakes you can make that could result in a less-than-ideal cake. This could be a result of a miscommunication between you and the bakery staff, or you might simply not know what to ask for. Whatever the cause of the mistake, though, it's a bummer to show up to pick up your grocery store bakery cake only to realize that it's not actually what you wanted at all.

We're taking a closer look at some of these most common mistakes so you can avoid making them the next time you head to your local grocery store bakery to place an order. By avoiding these common mistakes, you can ensure that the next time you order a cake, it's going to come out looking (and hopefully tasting!) better than ever.