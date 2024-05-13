12 Frosting Hacks From A Bakery Pro For Stunning Cakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever stared at a beautifully frosted professional cake, yearning to recreate that smooth, perfect finish at home? Fear not, baking novice! Frosting a cake may seem intimidating, but with a few simple tips and tricks, you can transform your humble homemade treat into a masterpiece.

We spoke with Emma Shaver, a Washington, D.C.-based bakery veteran and former general manager of Buttercream Bakeshop, who has handled her fair share of professional baked goods. From temperature control to the importance of a good crumb coat, she revealed her favorite tried-and-tested hacks (including a few tools she uses and loves) to keep your homemade cake looking like it belongs in a bakeshop window. As a devoted home baker myself, I can personally attest to her prowess. These handy crumbs of advice (pun intended) have helped me immensely, and my cakes have never looked better.

By the end of this guide, you'll be equipped with the knowledge and confidence to not only frost a cake well but to express your cake-decorating creativity. Vibrant colors, playful borders, delicate piping — the possibilities are endless! Grab your favorite recipe, pull out your mixing bowls, and get ready to practice, practice, practice.