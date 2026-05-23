The Absolute Best Bakery In Every State
Bakeries aren't hard to come by in the U.S., but stumbling upon one that's truly exceptional is much rarer. We've all experienced the disappointment of a lackluster croissant or a dry, dull cake, and sometimes it's impossible to gauge the quality until you take that first bite. Some bakeries, however, are continually impressing customers with their standout baked goods, and they've earned themselves a strong reputation along the way.
There are a few key factors that contribute to a bakery's greatness. Selling fresh, flavorful products is, of course, essential, and there's a noticeable difference between carefully-crafted artisan pastries and those that have been mass-produced or loaded with additives. Fair pricing matters, too, as does offering a well-rounded selection with something for every taste. Also, consumers love novelty, so items that feature unique flavors or offer a particularly striking presentation have an even better chance of being a hit.
With these criteria in mind, we set out to find the very best bakeries in America. By scouring online reviews, forums, and news outlets, we've uncovered the most-raved-about spots across the country, with a top pick for every state. So, if you've got a road trip coming up, you might just want to factor in a few delicious detours. We promise it'll be more than worth it.
1. Alabama - Last Call Baking (Birmingham)
Founded by James Beard Award finalist Channah Willis, Last Call Baking is a micro pâtisserie with a devoted following, and it offers a wonderfully creative selection of sweet and savory bakes. Here, the croissant dough is expertly crafted using a meticulous three-day fermentation and lamination process, and the famous olive oil cake has become a firm customer favorite. Just make sure to arrive early, because these treats tend to sell out fast.
(205) 601-2564
213 25th Street North, Suite A, Birmingham, AL 35203
2. Alaska - Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop (Anchorage)
This charming bakery is regularly praised for its warm, friendly atmosphere and exceptional baked goods. Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop prides itself on using ingredients of the utmost quality, and you can taste this in every bite of their perfectly fluffy cakes and rich, flaky pastries. Standouts include the fruity-packed rhubarb and blackberry scones, rustic sourdough loaves, and an array of colorful cupcakes.
Multiple locations
3. Arizona - Barrio Bread
Barrio Bread's outstanding reputation is a testament to its founder's unique approach. James Beard Award-winning baker Don Guerra uses only the finest organic, locally-sourced, and freshly-milled grains to craft his loaves, which one Reddit user describes as "probably the best looking and tasting bread I ever had". Here, you'll find a dazzling variety of artisan breads, from crusty baguettes to fluffy focaccia, and Barrio's signature sourdough has become the go-to for countless loyal customers.
Multiple locations
4. Arkansas - Magnolia Bakery (Magnolia)
As the oldest continuously-run bakery in Arkansas, Magnolia Bakery (aka Magnolia Bake Shop) is clearly doing something right. First established in 1928, the family-run shop has been delighting customers ever since, and the bakers still use many of the original recipes today. Decadent iced birthday cakes are Magnolia's speciality, but you can also get your hands on classic treats like cinnamon rolls, donuts, and gingerbread cookies.
facebook.com/magnoliaarkansasbakery
(870) 234-1304
103 N Jefferson St, Magnolia, AR 71753
5. California - Gusto Bread (L.A)
One bakery rises above the rest in California. Gusto Bread has been featured in countless internationally renowned publications and nominated for the prestigious James Beard Outstanding Bakery Award three years running. Its glowing customer reviews match up to the formal accolades, too. The bakery offers an array of Mexican-inspired pastries, cookies, buns, and cakes, including flaky choco pan and crumbly polvorones, which, according to customers, are absolutely worth queuing for.
562.343.1881
2710 E 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
6. Colorado - Poulette Bakeshop (Parker)
Another bakery that consistently lives up to the hype is Poulette Bake Shop. Located just outside of Denver, this friendly neighborhood bakery serves European-style breads and pastries, made fresh each day by a highly skilled team of artisan bakers. Try one of Poulette's decadent fruit-filled, custard-topped croissants or chewy, extra-large macarons, and we guarantee you'll be blown away.
303-955-5647
19865 Mainstreet, Suite 130, Parker, CO 80138
7. Connecticut - Sift Bake Shop
With locations in Mystic, Niantic, and Mohegan Sun, Sift is a family-owned bakery with a sophisticated twist. In 2018, the bakery's owner, Adam Young, was crowned Food Network's Best Baker in America, and his expertise shines through in Sift's mouth-watering selection of French-style treats. The menu comprises the classics like cookies, brownies, and macarons, but also pastries with deliciously unique fillings, like the highly-rated cheese and guava croissant.
Multiple locations
8. Delaware - Bing's Bakery (Newark)
Bing's Bakery is a must-visit if you find yourself in Newark, Delaware. Not only is this the longest-running bakery in the state, but Bing's has also been voted as best bakery by readers of Delaware Today magazine for five years running. Customers speak highly of its custom wedding cakes. When you tuck into a slice of one of its sticky glazed donuts or towering stuffed pastry rings, you'll instantly understand the hype.
302-737-5310
253 East Main St., Newark, DE 19711
9. Florida - Born & Bread (Lakeland)
In the Sunshine State, Born & Bread is our bakery of choice. There are plenty of flaky, fluffy goodies to choose from here, but the cruffins are a real highlight. Owner and James Beard Award Nominee Jennifer Smurr first started selling these at local farmers markets back in 2015, and they've remained a hit ever since. Available cruffin flavors include strawberry and chocolate, apple fritter, and dark chocolate sea salt.
863.450.4513
1113 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33803
10. Georgia - Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe
Visit Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe, and prepare to be wowed before you've even tasted anything. The Asian-inspired bakes boast a stunning presentation, from the brightly colored, precisely decorated cakes to the elegant tarts and airy Swiss rolls. Customers particularly rate the pillowy, generously stuffed Nutella sweet bun, and the moist and fluffy taro cake. These would also pair beautifully with one of the bakery's famous bubble teas.
Multiple locations
11. Hawaii - The Local General Store (Honolulu)
Despite its unassuming name, The Local General Store in Honolulu is an unexpected treasure trove of baked delights. The store is part butcher, part bakery, and it's known for its epic house-made sandwich stacks, where hearty meats, cheeses, slaws, and sauces are stuffed between slices of fluffy focaccia, milk bread, or croissant. Cheesecakes, pound cakes, and danishes, the latter of which are especially popular with customers, also star on the menu here, so you can absolutely get your sweet fix, too.
(808) 777-2431
3458 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
12. Idaho - Acme Bakeshop (Boise)
While Acme Bakery doesn't sell products from its own premises, it supplies a wide variety of cafes, farmers markets, food trucks, and retail stores in the Boise area of Idaho. Acme's bakes are regularly touted as the best in the area, and this is likely down to founder Michael Runsvold's personal approach. Everything is hand-crafted daily, using local, sustainable ingredients, and top recs on the bread menu include the crusty French-style baguettes and airy ciabatta loaves.
(208) 284-5580
221 W 37th St, Ste B, Garden City, ID 83714
13. Illinois - Lost Larson (Chicago)
Lost Larson's Scandinavian-themed interior is just as dreamy as its pastries, breads, and cakes. The selection of Nordic-inspired bakes is sure to impress, whether you're after a rustic limpa bread, a fluffy cardamom bun, or a slice of the highly-prized "Princess Cake", infused with raspberry, rose, and almond. Lost Larson has two locations in Chicago, making it even easier to drop in if you're visiting the city.
Multiple locations
14. Indiana - Long's Bakery (Indianapolis)
If donuts are your weakness, get yourself to Long's Bakery, where you'll find the finest glazed rings in Indiana. Family-owned since 1955, Long's does indeed sell other pastries, pies, cakes, and cookies, but it's the donuts that receive the most attention. They're reasonably priced and available in a variety of tempting flavors, with the blueberry cake donut being especially popular among customers. In fact, Long's donuts have even been recommended by Martha Stewart.
Multiple locations
15. Iowa - DeLuxe (Iowa City)
A 2026 semifinalist in the James Beard Award's "Outstanding Bakery" category, DeLuxe is something of a local legend. This bakery truly does it all, excelling in everything from classic breakfast pastries and hearty sandwiches to elegant petit-fours and custom-made, multi-tiered celebration cakes. What started as a humble neighborhood bakery back in 2003 has become a nationally acclaimed spot, and DeLuxe now attracts visitors from far and wide.
319 338 5000
812 South Summit Street, Iowa City, IA 52240
16. Kansas - Delicias Bakery (Kansas City)
Delicias Bakery is the go-to for cake lovers in Kansas City. Everything here is made from scratch and hand-decorated to perfection, and the team takes custom orders for special-occasion cakes, too. One of the bakery's most highly-praised offerings is the tres leches cake, but you can also go for classic options such as chocolate, vanilla, or red velvet.
913-371-0046
1704 Central Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
17. Kentucky - Bluegrass Baking Company (Lexington)
When reviews feature phrases like "perfect bread", "to die for", and "just unbelievable", the latter referring to the bakery's croissants, you know you're onto a winner. Bluegrass Baking Company has quite a diverse menu, offering everything from snickerdoodle cookies to chocolate croissants, both of which are fan favorites. There are cakes, pastries, and rustic breads galore, all served in a warm, inviting space that keeps people coming back.
facebook.com/bluegrassbakingcompany
859-296-0581
3101 Clays Mill Rd, Ste 108, Lexington, KY 40503
18. Louisiana - Caluda's King Cake (Harahan)
In February 2026, New Orleans Magazine deemed the king cake from Caluda's the best in New Orleans. This specialist bakery doesn't just produce the beloved wreath-shaped treats during the Mardi Gras season, but all year round. The cakes come in an assortment of flavors and designs, with fillings including praline, cream cheese, and strawberry cheese. You can even buy a DIY kit if you fancy getting creative with the decoration.
504-343-5706
1536 River Oaks Rd West, Suite A, Harahan, LA 70123
19. Maine - Zu Bakery (Portland)
In 2024, Zu Bakery won a James Beard Award in the Outstanding Bakery category, and it's easy to see why. The small, dedicated team puts freshness first by baking around the clock according to a set schedule. Customers often praise the croissants for their outstanding buttery taste and flaky texture, while the fluffy brioche is another must-try. The selection varies throughout the day, so it's worth checking the website ahead of your visit to see what's available.
(207) 409-0117
81 Clark St, Portland, ME 04102
20. Maryland - Oven Bird (Baltimore)
Founded and run by a bird conservationist turned baker, the aptly-named Ovenbird Bakery blends traditional methods with modern twists to create an impressive assortment of sweet and savory delights. The bakery's signature sourdough has earned rave reviews, as has the decadent burrata bagel. Plus, the menu showcases plenty of mouth-watering flavor combos, from blackberry lavender cookies to ube coconut tres leches cake and sausage jalapeno quiche.
Multiple locations
21. Massachusetts - Flour Bakery + Cafe (Boston)
Flour bakery's mission is to "make the world a sweeter place", and it certainly lives up to that motto. Run by a James Beard award-winning pastry chef, the bakery offers all of the classics, from pastries and cookies to savory lunch options. Customer favorites include the homemade pop tarts and sweet, sticky buns. But, the meat- and cheese-stuffed sandwich stacks are also sure to impress.
Multiple locations
22. Michigan - Warda Pâtisserie (Detroit)
Taking inspiration from global flavors, Warda Pâtisserie serves up an impressive array of pastries and desserts, all made with locally-sourced, organic ingredients. The owner Warda Bouguettaya is a James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef award winner, and this absolutely reflects in the bakery's expertly-crafted creations. Be sure to try the quiche, which gets countless accolades from reviewers.
313-262-6977
70 West Alexandrine Street, Detroit, MI Michigan 48201
23. Minnesota - Patisserie 46 (Minneapolis)
Another bakery with James Beard Award recognition, Patisserie 46 is a much-talked-about establishment with a long list of glowing reviews. The combination of a friendly, neighbourhood vibe and a sophisticated approach to baking makes this place a real standout. According to customers, you can't go wrong with a croissant, and the eclairs were deemed world-class by Food & Wine magazine back in 2015.
612-354-3257
4552 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
24. Mississippi - Sugaree's Bakery (New Albany)
If you're after a classic layered celebration cake, you can trust Mississippi's Sugaree's Bakery to deliver on flavor, texture, and presentation. The pleasingly pink strawberry cake and luscious caramel cake both receive notable mentions from customers, but there are classics like chocolate, coconut, and red velvet too. Plus, everything can be shipped nationwide.
(866) 784-2733
110 West Bankhead St, New Albany, MS 38652
25. Missouri - Nathaniel Reid Bakery (Kirkwood)
The multi-award-winning Nathaniel Reid Bakery is home to a tempting selection of classic French pastries, hearty sandwiches, and fine pâtisserie favorites. The macarons are an especially popular pick, and these come in 12 tempting flavors, including espresso, raspberry, and pistachio. Customers also rate the flaky, buttery kouign amann, and the rich chocolate brownies even feature on our best-in-state list.
(314) 858-1019
11243 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122
26. Montana - Grist Milling and Bakery (Missoula)
In Montana, Grist has made a real name for itself on the bakery scene. The range of speciality breads, made with organic local grains, really set this place apart. The sourdough and pumpernickel both receive high praise, and there are uniquely flavored loaves on offer too, such as apple and coriander pullman, and sesame fennel rye.
520 S Grant St, Missoula, MT 59801
27. Nebraska - Reis' Bakery (Omaha)
Browse the mouth-watering pastry selection at Reis' Bakery, and you'll be hard-pressed not to think you've wandered into a Parisian pâtisserie. Here, the beautifully buttery, perfectly laminated pastries are baked fresh throughout the day, crafted with imported French flour and butter for an authentic result. Among the top recommendations are the decadent pain au chocolat, and gloriously caramelized kouign amann.
(531) 213-2739
1314 South 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144
28. Nevada - Freed's (Las Vegas)
The oldest bakery in Las Vegas, Freed's has been serving up freshly baked goodies since 1959. From its humble beginnings, the shop has evolved into a nationally recognized bakery and cake studio, with a speciality in show-stopping celebration cakes. Visitors are quick to commend Freed's famous strawberry shortcake, and the cookies are exceptional too. It's no wonder this place has been voted a "Best of Las Vegas Winner" numerous times.
Multiple locations
29. New Hampshire - Ceres Street Bakery (Portsmouth)
Ceres bakery prides itself on its fast service and welcoming atmosphere, and the bakes are just as special as its warm hospitality. Here, you can grab an artisan, speciality loaf, or tuck into one of the daily specials, such as quiches, sandwiches, and soups. On the sweeter side of things, the bakery's raspberry-rhubarb tart is not to be missed.
(603) 436-6518
51 Penhallow St, Portsmouth, NH 03801
30. New Jersey - The Gingered Peach (Lawrenceville)
New Jersey's The Gingered Peach has earned a loyal following for its exquisitely-crafted pastries and comforting baked treats. Founded by award-winning baker Joanne Canady-Brown, the bakery blends classic techniques with creative seasonal flavors, with everything baked in small batches with the finest ingredients. Customers can't get enough of the sticky cinnamon rolls, and ultra-moist, citrus-spiked olive oil cake.
(609) 896-5848
2 Gordon Ave, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648
31. New Mexico - The Burque Bakehouse (Albuquerque)
The Burque Bakehouse has received multiple James Beard Award nominations for its outstanding bakes, and this formal recognition is most definitely affirmed by the glowing customer feedback. Here, you'll find French-influenced pastries with a modern twist, from strawberries and cream croissants to sweet pepper and gouda danishes. The rich and flaky Boston cream cruffins are also a popular pick.
(505) 234-6294
640 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
32. New York - Sullivan Street Bakery (New York City)
There are thousands of bakeries in New York City, but Sullivan Street arguably takes the top spot. Its hand-crafted, small-batch, artisan breads are next level, thanks to the expertise of James Beard's first ever Outstanding Baker, owner Jim Lahey. Italian breads are Sullivan Street Bakery's speciality, with the fluffy focaccia being a firm favorite, and the pizza slices regularly earning rave reviews.
Multiple locations
33. North Carolina - Boulted Bread (Raleigh)
Boulted Bread has attracted significant press coverage and hundreds of warm recommendations, and the bakery more than lives up to its reputation. The organic, heirloom grains are stone-milled in-house daily, and their rich flavor shines through in the array of crusty loaves and golden pastries. Don't miss the morning bun, which one Yelp reviewer describes as having "soft, buttery, almost ephemeral layers of sweet pastry."
(919) 999-3984
328 Dupont Circle, Raleigh, NC 27603
34. North Dakota - Nichole's Fine Pastry (Fargo)
The cabinets are filled with elegant treats aplenty at Nicholes Fine Pastry. The colorful line-up fatures pies, cupcakes, tarts, and sweet rolls, and the menu is adjusted seasonally , embracing fresh, floral flavors in summer, and warming, spiced bakes in winter. Among the most-talked-about items is the decadent chocolate tower — a chocolate-glazed stack of chocolate mousse, cake, and hazelnut crunch.
Multiple locations
35. Ohio - Blackbird Baking Company (Lakewood)
Winners of numerous regional awards, Blackbird Baking Company is a friendly neighborhood bakery that never fails to wow. The lovingly-made bakes use high-quality European butter and local free-range eggs, and with so many enticing scones, muffins, buns, and loaves on offer, it's hard to pick a standout. However, the perfectly gooey-crisp chocolate chip cookies are a consistent best-seller.
(216) 712-6599
1391 Sloane Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
36. Oklahoma - Country Bird Bakery (Tulsa)
Not only has Country Bird Bakery been featured in the New York Times, it's also run by a James Beard Outstanding Pastry Chef award winner. Traditional techniques and quality, sustainably-sourced ingredients are at the heart of everything Country Bird produces. The breads and sweet pastries come in a create array of flavors, from vegetable-stuffed sourdoughs to strawberry matcha cruffins.
1644 E 3rd St Unit B, Tulsa, OK 74120
37. Oregon - Bakeshop (Portland)
If you're a sucker for a good almond croissant, be sure to stop at Portland's Bakeshop on your next road trip. The bakery's nutty, cream-filled pastries are a real hit, described as "perfectly soft, flaky, and buttery", and "easily the best in town" by online reviewers. And there are plenty of other goodies to sample too, from the creamy Basque cheesecake to the hearty pumpkin bread.
(503) 946-8884
5351 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
38. Pennsylvania - Machine Shop (Philadelphia)
In 2024, The New York Times named Machine Shop one of the 22 best bakeries in America. The Philly boulangerie and patisserie describes its approach as "French techniques in combination with global perspectives," and a quick glance at the reviews will confirm that this philosophy is working. Customers are particularly impressed by the orange cream-stuffed cara cara croissant, and the decadent, mousse-filled chocolate cake.
(800) 544-6566
1901 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
39. Rhode Island - Madrid European Bakery (Providence)
You simply can't visit Rhode Island without a stop at Madrid European Bakery. This place provides all of the European charm you'd expect, offering stunning artisan pastries, cookies, and traditional Spanish bakes like the classic almond Santiago tart. The quality is evident across the board, with customers praising everything from the melt-in-the-mouth cream puffs to the heavenly chocolate raspberry ganache cake.
Multiple locations
40. South Carolina - Wildflour Pastry (Charleston)
Wildflour is a shining star on South Carolina's bakery scene. With acclaimed pastry chef Lauren Mitterer at the helm, Wildflour produces "out of the box" pastries, boasting eye-catching designs and bold flavors. Highlights of the menu, which changes seasonally, include the fluffy, frosting-topped sticky buns, and the crumbly coffee cake muffins.
(843) 327-2621
1750 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
41. South Dakota - Tyndall Bakery (Tyndall)
Tyndall Bakery is a small, family run shop that's most famous for its traditional Czech kolaches, which see soft, yeasted dough topped with various fruity and creamy fillings. Other specialities on offer here include the Kuchen (the official state dessert of South Dakota) and the filled donuts, which multiple customers have claimed are the best they've ever had.
(605) 589-3372
1707 Main St, Tyndall, SD 57066
42. Tennessee - D'Andrews Bakery (Nashville)
Another deserving recipient of James Beard Award recognition, D'Andrews is not your average bakery. Step inside and you'll soon be marveling at the striking array of exquisitely-designed desserts , many of which are crafted into whimsical shapes. A top customer recommendation is the Fuzzy Popping Peach — a pastry stuffed with peach mousse, compote, and topped with a white chocolate "leaf".
(615) 375-4934
555 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
43. Texas - La Panadería Bakery Café (San Antonio)
The Mexican-inspired bakes at La Panadería are technically precise and satisfying. Whether you're in the mood for a rustic slow-fermented bread or a fruit-loaded empanada, this bakery has it all. The selection of conchas can't go unmentioned. These much-raved-about, shell-shaped sweet breads come in some pretty spectacular flavors, including Ferrero Rocher and Dubai chocolate, and the bakery has sold over 2 million of them to date.
Multiple locations
44. Utah - Fillings and Emulsions (Salt Lake City)
Fillings and Emulsions was founded by 2012 American Culinary Federation Pastry Chef of the Year, Adalberto Diaz, whose masterful skills are demonstrated in the bakery's show-stopping range. That goes from trompe l'oeil desserts, colorful macarons, to classic pastries. Be sure to sample the Mango Bliss, which features an airy mango mousse, creamy mango-lime filling, and tender almond jaconde sponge.
(385) 229-4228
1391 S 300 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
45. Vermont - Haymaker Bun Company (Middlebury)
When classically trained pastry chef Caroline Corrente set out to make the ultimate cinnamon bun, she soon discovered she had a knack for crafting the ultimate fluffy, buttery brioche dough. Thus, the Haymaker Bun Company was born. Its top-rated buns come in a variety of sweet and savory flavors, from bacon, onion, and cheddar to mint julep. Plus, the bakery's tranquil riverside location only heightens its appeal.
Multiple locations
46. Virginia - Sub Rosa Bakery (Richmond)
The home of perennial James Beard nominees who've entered the category for multiple years running, Sub Rosa has firmly established itself as one of Virginia's most-celebrated bakeries. The approach is traditional, with grains milled in-house, and many customers note the distinctly rich flavor of the breads. The croissants are exceptionally flaky too, with one reviewer on TripAdvisor dubbing them the "best outside of Paris."
(804) 788-7672
620 N 25th St Richmond, VA 23223
47. Washington - Saint Bread (Seattle)
At Saint Bread in Seattle, the team are not afraid to experiment with unique flavor combinations. The bakery draws influence from European, Japanese, and American cuisine, and this global approach has helped it stand it. From black sesame cookies to spicy orange chicken sandwiches, every menu item feels thoughtfully crafted, and classics like the pillowy cardamom buns prove just as popular.
(206) 566-5195
1421 NE Boat St, Seattle, WA 98105
48. West Virginia - Nomada Bakery (Huntington)
In 2025, USA Today readers voted Nomada Bakery the best cake shop in America, and it's clear to see why. The range of three-inch "baby cakes" are particularly pleasing, coming in flavors like strawberry, lemon-blueberry, and dulce de leche. But there's more than just sweets on offer here. The empanadas, stuffed generously with meats, cheeses, and veggies, are also frequently highlighted in reviews.
(681) 204-5528
210 11th Street, Ste 15, Huntington, WV 25701
49. Wisconsin - Bloom Bake Shop (Madison)
Fluffy sweet potato donuts, gooey salted caramel brownies, and fluffy cinnamon rolls are just a small sample of Bloom Bake Shop's much-loved offerings. The bakery's menu is switched up daily, but the pastries, sandwiches, cakes, and pies always deliver on flavor. An impressive array of gluten-free and vegan treats are also available, so there's something delicious for everyone to enjoy.
Multiple locations
50. Wyoming - Bobs Diner & Bakery (Greybull)
Since opening in 2020, Bob's Diner & Bakery has quickly established itself as a pillar of a Greybull community. Known for its hearty breakfast plates and comforting homemade pies, cookies, and scones, its a place where the menu feels familiar, and the portions are generous. Fan-favorites include the homemade rye bread and cinnamon rolls, and you can even pick up a beautifully-decorated celebration cake after tucking into your biscuits and gravy.
(307) 373-2554
509 Greybull Ave, Greybull, WY 82426
51. Methodology
Selecting the very best bakery in each of the 50 U.S states is no mean feat, and we took careful consideration to ensure that each pick reflects the utmost quality. Our choices were based on a combination of trusted sources, including verified customer reviews on platforms like Yelp and Tripadvisor, as well as community recommendations from Reddit discussions. Recognition from reputable publications and industry awards also came into play, with James Beard Foundation accolades being a strong indicator of excellence.
Each of these bakeries stands out for its consistently high ratings, unique offerings, and clear dedication to craftsmanship. Strong reputations both within their states and across the country were considered.