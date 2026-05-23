The Absolute Best Bakery In Every State

Bakeries aren't hard to come by in the U.S., but stumbling upon one that's truly exceptional is much rarer. We've all experienced the disappointment of a lackluster croissant or a dry, dull cake, and sometimes it's impossible to gauge the quality until you take that first bite. Some bakeries, however, are continually impressing customers with their standout baked goods, and they've earned themselves a strong reputation along the way.

There are a few key factors that contribute to a bakery's greatness. Selling fresh, flavorful products is, of course, essential, and there's a noticeable difference between carefully-crafted artisan pastries and those that have been mass-produced or loaded with additives. Fair pricing matters, too, as does offering a well-rounded selection with something for every taste. Also, consumers love novelty, so items that feature unique flavors or offer a particularly striking presentation have an even better chance of being a hit.

With these criteria in mind, we set out to find the very best bakeries in America. By scouring online reviews, forums, and news outlets, we've uncovered the most-raved-about spots across the country, with a top pick for every state. So, if you've got a road trip coming up, you might just want to factor in a few delicious detours. We promise it'll be more than worth it.