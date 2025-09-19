The Beautiful Desserts That Look Like Fruits Have Been Around Longer Than You Might Think
Long before TikTok reels of pear and apple-shaped pastries spammed our phones, 19th-century French chef Antonin Carême was shaping sugar and confectionery into what looked like lyres and gondolas. But he certainly wasn't the first creative to try to trick audiences with deceptive forms. While cheesecake that looks like corn and pastries that look like works of art might seem like new viral sensations, this practice of fooling audiences is one that has been embraced by artists for centuries.
French artist Jean-Étienne Liotard was decent at painting portraits, but he was also a quirky personality who liked to play. He painted some of his works to appear so realistic that viewers weren't exactly sure if they were looking at a two-dimensional representation or an actual object. This style of painting is what is known as trompe l'oeil. Not only has this mastery of deception captivated art lovers, but culinary artists have also taken it upon themselves to practice the technique. Trompe l'oeil means to trick the eye, and that is exactly what both art and pastries made in this style set out to do.
Shaping food into playful art
Even before Liotard began painting objects that seemed to test the boundaries of reality, Greeks showcased their talent in competitions that challenged participants to paint grapes that appeared to be so realistic that birds might be tempted to pluck the painting as if it was actually fruit. Trompe l'oeil can also be seen in the Renaissance era when ceilings were painted in such a way that viewers below might not understand where the physical building ended. Street artists, too, experiment with this style, painting images onto sidewalks and buildings that become optical illusions for passersby.
In addition to manipulating visual senses, chefs can also use taste, textures, and smells to keep diners on their toes, like disguising sweets as savory-looking items and pushing the limits of what a dinner guest might expect based on presentation. You may need to put down $10 or more to sample one of these realistic-looking treats, but consider yourself a supporter of the arts. Pretty fruit-shaped desserts can take several days to put together before they are ready to serve. As fun as it might be to guess whether an object is cake or not, the talent behind these imaginative recipes warrant serious praise.