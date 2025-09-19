The Beautiful Desserts That Look Like Fruits Have Been Around Longer Than You Might Think

Long before TikTok reels of pear and apple-shaped pastries spammed our phones, 19th-century French chef Antonin Carême was shaping sugar and confectionery into what looked like lyres and gondolas. But he certainly wasn't the first creative to try to trick audiences with deceptive forms. While cheesecake that looks like corn and pastries that look like works of art might seem like new viral sensations, this practice of fooling audiences is one that has been embraced by artists for centuries.

French artist Jean-Étienne Liotard was decent at painting portraits, but he was also a quirky personality who liked to play. He painted some of his works to appear so realistic that viewers weren't exactly sure if they were looking at a two-dimensional representation or an actual object. This style of painting is what is known as trompe l'oeil. Not only has this mastery of deception captivated art lovers, but culinary artists have also taken it upon themselves to practice the technique. Trompe l'oeil means to trick the eye, and that is exactly what both art and pastries made in this style set out to do.