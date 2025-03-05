Can The Shape Of Chocolate Really Influence Its Taste?
Chocolate comes in many styles and flavors, from creamy white chocolate, to milk chocolate bars, and extra dark chocolate with a high content of cacao. Depending on how we intend to enjoy it, there is chocolate for drinking, for making desserts and baked goods, and for eating as a rewarding snack. But among all these kinds and shapes of chocolates available, how do we choose which ones to eat for the best taste experience? Tasting Table asked Nicole Patel, an award winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, Texas, whether the shape of the chocolate treat influences its taste. Turns out, the shape is more influential than you'd think.
"The shape of chocolate can affect its taste and overall sensory experience," says Patel, who has been handcrafting specialty chocolate confections using fine quality, sustainable chocolate since 2008. "The shape or form factor as we like to refer to it, is most important when considering the melting experience. And the form factor directly impacts the rate of melting."
This means that the taste of your chocolate will change depending on whether you choose a truffle, a small bar, or a large tablet. "The surface area and thickness of chocolate influence how it melts in the mouth," Patel explains. "How quickly the chocolate melts on the tongue directly impacts the tasting experience."
How different shapes influence the taste of chocolate
According to scientific studies, the shape of the chocolate significantly influences the sweetness, bitterness, and creaminess we expect from the chocolate confection. The study revealed that chocolates with round shapes are expected to be sweeter, less bitter, and creamier than angular-shaped chocolates.
"Thinner or uniquely shaped pieces melt faster, releasing flavors more quickly, while thicker chocolates allow for a slower, more gradual flavor development," Patel says. "The texture and mouthfeel of a smooth shape, such as the signature square of Delysia's chocolate truffles, helps to provide a velvety sensation on the tongue. But shape doesn't only influence how molecules are released in the mouth."
"Shape also has an impact visually," she continues. "Eating chocolate is a multisensory experience, and the visual appeal plays a significant role in how we perceive its taste. Studies show that visually appealing foods often taste better because they heighten anticipation and create a more immersive experience."
Think about it. Michelin-starred chefs like Heston Blumenthal are famous for their playful takes on food, presenting dishes that look a certain way but taste completely different. This may be fun for a special night out, but most people wouldn't want to eat that way every day, preferring dishes that look and taste as they to expect them to look and taste. This is because the memory of food presentation and shape can also affect the perception of flavor.
Think about these interesting points next time you want to enjoy a chocolate treat. Follow these simple guidelines to taste chocolate like an expert and keep in mind how the shape and visual appeal plays a part in your overall experience.