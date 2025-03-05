Can The Shape Of Chocolate Really Influence Its Taste?

Chocolate comes in many styles and flavors, from creamy white chocolate, to milk chocolate bars, and extra dark chocolate with a high content of cacao. Depending on how we intend to enjoy it, there is chocolate for drinking, for making desserts and baked goods, and for eating as a rewarding snack. But among all these kinds and shapes of chocolates available, how do we choose which ones to eat for the best taste experience? Tasting Table asked Nicole Patel, an award winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier in Austin, Texas, whether the shape of the chocolate treat influences its taste. Turns out, the shape is more influential than you'd think.

"The shape of chocolate can affect its taste and overall sensory experience," says Patel, who has been handcrafting specialty chocolate confections using fine quality, sustainable chocolate since 2008. "The shape or form factor as we like to refer to it, is most important when considering the melting experience. And the form factor directly impacts the rate of melting."

This means that the taste of your chocolate will change depending on whether you choose a truffle, a small bar, or a large tablet. "The surface area and thickness of chocolate influence how it melts in the mouth," Patel explains. "How quickly the chocolate melts on the tongue directly impacts the tasting experience."