Mexican Hot Chocolate Vs Champurrado: Is There A Difference?

In Mexico, where chocolate has been consumed for centuries, you'll find a wide variety of traditional drinks that are made with it. Hot chocolate and champurrado are certainly among the favorites. While both beverages use the same main ingredient, they differ in terms of other components, flavors, and textures.

Mexican hot chocolate and champurrado are made from solid chocolate tablets, usually flavored with cinnamon and sugar. Although they can be made with milk as the base, it is common to use very hot water to dissolve the chocolate for both Mexican chocolate and champurrado (in fact, it's from this tradition that the famous novel and film "Like Water for Chocolate" derives. When someone says they feel "like water for chocolate" it means they are boiling with anger).

While Mexican hot chocolate and champurrado have things in common, there are some significant differences between the two. For starters, aside from hot water and chocolate tablets, champurrado includes pinole or corn masa as a thickening agent. Pinole is a powder made from corn toasted on a griddle and ground on a metate. It was an important element in the nutrition of ancient Mesoamerican peoples.

