How Kolaches Went From A Czech Secret To A Texas Staple
Anyone that's driven the stretch of Interstate 35 between Austin and Dallas knows there's an obligatory stop about halfway down the road at the tiny town of West. There is only one real reason why everyone stops there: To visit the Czech bakeries that line both sides of the highway, which have become legendary thanks to humble little pastries called kolaches. Although there are many other iconic foods that originated in Texas, kolaches have a special place in the hearts of Texans, so they have made the leap from staples at family-owned bakeries and small-town church fairs to nationwide franchises in many states across the U.S.
Kolaches came to the Lone Star State with Czech immigrants who settled in Central Texas and the state's coastal plains starting in the 1850s and continuing until the early 1900s. They formed tight-knit farming communities that celebrated their culture and traditions, building lovely little churches which served as hubs for preserving their heritage through various festivals, many of which are still celebrated today. By the mid-20th century, celebrations such as Westfest in West and the Kolache Festival in Caldwell had become popular annual events, attended by all segments of the state's population.
Today, kolaches and their savory counterpart, the klobasnek, are beloved breakfast snacks for many Texans, perhaps as popular as breakfast tacos. But how did kolaches and klobasneks reach icon status across the state and beyond?
How kolaches and klobasneks took over Texas
In 1951, Wendell Montgomery and his wife, Georgia, knew hundreds of kolaches were sold at church fairs in West, so there should be a demand for a shop dedicated to Czech baked goods. They opened the Village Bakery as the first Czech bakery in Texas and the first retail outlet for kolaches, using recipes inspired by an 1879 Czech cookbook. Sadly, the Village Bakery closed for five years after Georgia and Wendell's daughter Mimi, who had been running the business since 2003, passed away unexpectedly. The bakery has now reopened under new owners, who are using the same recipes that gave birth to one of Texas' most beloved and iconic foods.
It's important to note the difference between sweet kolaches and savory klobasniky. Both are made with the same slightly sweet yeast dough, but the similarities end there. Kolaches are round, with a well in the center filled with fruit preserves like apricot, peach, or cherry or cottage cheese. A klobasnek is similar to pigs-in-a-blanket, filled with savory ingredients like jalapeño cheese sausage or sausage with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut.
Today, it's possible to find kolaches with creative fillings like pineapple, mango, and raspberry, especially at the larger bakeries like the Czech Stop (aka The Little Czech Bakery) and Slovacek's, the most popular stops on I-35 as you pass through West. They're conveniently located across from each other so you can get your fill regardless of the direction you are driving.