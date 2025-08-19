How Kolaches Went From A Czech Secret To A Texas Staple

Anyone that's driven the stretch of Interstate 35 between Austin and Dallas knows there's an obligatory stop about halfway down the road at the tiny town of West. There is only one real reason why everyone stops there: To visit the Czech bakeries that line both sides of the highway, which have become legendary thanks to humble little pastries called kolaches. Although there are many other iconic foods that originated in Texas, kolaches have a special place in the hearts of Texans, so they have made the leap from staples at family-owned bakeries and small-town church fairs to nationwide franchises in many states across the U.S.

Kolaches came to the Lone Star State with Czech immigrants who settled in Central Texas and the state's coastal plains starting in the 1850s and continuing until the early 1900s. They formed tight-knit farming communities that celebrated their culture and traditions, building lovely little churches which served as hubs for preserving their heritage through various festivals, many of which are still celebrated today. By the mid-20th century, celebrations such as Westfest in West and the Kolache Festival in Caldwell had become popular annual events, attended by all segments of the state's population.

Today, kolaches and their savory counterpart, the klobasnek, are beloved breakfast snacks for many Texans, perhaps as popular as breakfast tacos. But how did kolaches and klobasneks reach icon status across the state and beyond?