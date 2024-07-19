Make Kolaches Easy With Your Favorite Pie Filling

It's hard to resist the allure of freshly baked kolaches. Still warm from the oven, the slightly sweet, pillowy dough cradles a generous portion of fruity filling to accompany your cup of coffee on a leisurely Sunday morning. These yeast dough pastries of Czech and Central European origin arrived in Central Texas in the 1800s when Czech settlers established colonies in and around Fayette County. The most traditional flavors are fruits of European origin such as peach, apricot, cherry, prune, apple, sweetened cream cheese, and a paste made from poppy seeds. But if you don't have a local Czech bakery and want to make them at home, an excellent shortcut is to use a store-bought pie filling.

"People might be more inclined to try and make kolaches at home if they didn't have to mess with homemade fillings, so pie fillings seem like the next best thing," Dawn Orsak, a native Texan of Czech descent who has dedicated her career to documenting Czexan cuisine, told Tasting Table. It will be much easier than making your own fruit topping from scratch, and you can use pretty much anything. Today, it's common to find pineapple, lemon, blueberry, and other more "exotic" kolach toppings (according to Orsak, kolach is the correct Czech name), so you can get creative with whatever flavors you prefer.