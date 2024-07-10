The Simple Secret To Elevate Your Canned Pie Filling

We'll always have a soft spot for canned pie filling. It's the thing to reach for when you're pressed for time but still want to pull off a classic dessert. However, canned pie filling's crime is that it doesn't live up to its homemade counterpart with a hearty quality unique to each kitchen it emerges from — but the simple trick of adding butter will improve it. The thing about butter is that it makes almost anything taste better. It's the secret to the richest homemade ice cream you'll ever try while slathering butter on Irish soda bread completes its flavors. But how does butter fare when it comes to canned pie filling?

Extremely well, actually. Being a fat, butter offers that premium mouthfeel that rounds out creamy foods, including canned pie filling. So you can expect an upgrade just like you get when you add a fatty element like sour cream to make a richer box cake mix. Butter will also thicken your canned pie filling. Sure, it may not be one of the best thickening ingredients like flour or cornstarch for things like soup, but it adds a silkiness that gives your filling a beautiful glossy finish. All that fat will make for an excellent final texture of your canned pie filling and an overall great palate experience.