Butter Is The Secret To The Richest Homemade Ice Cream You've Ever Had

To begin with, pick a plain vanilla base ice cream recipe so that the buttery flavor has the opportunity to shine. And consider investing in a quality, unsalted European-style butter to incorporate into your ice cream. These types of butter have a richer fat content and less water, meaning they'll bring a more luxurious texture and taste to the ice cream base. You can still use American-style butter, but it will bring more moisture to your ice cream, which may mean more clunky ice crystals.

Once you make the classic vanilla custard base and let it cool down, you'll mix in melted and slightly cooled butter. The base and the butter should roughly be the same tepid temperature so that can easily mix together. Note: mix thoroughly so that the fat doesn't begin to separate. You can start with 2-3 tablespoons of butter or add in the entire stick's worth. You'll then immediately pour your butter base into the ice cream churner so that it blends smoothly.

Want to double down on the butter flavor? Add in a teaspoon of butter extract. If you'd rather incorporate ingredients complementary to buttery flavors, consider folding in some toasted pecans or candied macadamia nuts, as well as toffee brittle chunks or praline bits. Even a drizzle of salted caramel would be welcome here. But just plain butter ice cream is an experience in itself — any way you scoop it, you win.