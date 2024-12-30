Savory Texas Sausage Kolaches Recipe

If you've ever heard of or enjoyed a kolache, there's a good chance it was a Danish-like, fruit-filled pastry, perhaps in a Czech or generally European bakery. As it turns out, Texans happen to love kolaches, but if you were to stumble upon a kolache in the Lone Star state, there's a good chance that it'd be savory and most likely stuffed with sausage. Indeed, Texas kolaches are a delicacy all their own, one that simultaneously pays homage to the classic Czech treat (thanks to the similar sweetish bread-like pastry on the outside) and one that incorporates a uniquely Tex-Mex spin.

This savory Texas kolaches recipe, brought to us by developer Jessica Morone, packs all of the goodness of the Southern treat right into a succinct, homemade bite. "I love these Texas kolaches because of the delicious flavor combination of the sweet, soft dough paired with savory sausage, cheese, and jalapeños," Morone says. Sort of like upgraded pigs-in-a-blanket but doughier, cheesier, and spicier, these Texas kolaches fit in anywhere that finger foods and savory appetizers are welcome — think game days, potlucks, parties, or even just Saturday afternoons when you're looking for a meaty, savory little snack.