Where To Get The Best Brownies In Every State, Hands Down
The great brownie debate usually centers around two recurring, oversimplified questions. First, do you grab the corner pieces, or do you gravitate towards the center of the baking tray? And second, are you team fudgy or team cakey? After you've tried brownies from some of the best bakeries in America, however, you'll start to pay more attention to other factors, such as: Would flakes of sea salt help balance out the sweetness? If there's frosting, is it in a good proportion to the brownie underneath?
Sure, you could make a decadent batch of fudgy brownies at home, or maybe even a more creative batch of Oreo poke brownies. The internet is full of forums where people ask for recommendations on where to get the best brownie in town, only to be met with replies like "At my mom's house" or "Straight from my oven." To not spring for a heavenly chunk of chocolatey goodness from a bakery every once in a while, though, would be doing yourself a disservice. Professionally baked brownies are often made with top-notch ingredients like buttermilk and rye that result in unique desserts.
Many bakeries do, of course, offer brownies that are not worth having. That's why we've rounded up what many would consider the best brownies in every state. Each one is backed up by customer reviews, with minimal negative feedback to deter you from swiping that credit card for your daily chocolate fix. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.
Alabama: Milky Way Brownie Bar
At Birmingham's Milky Way Brownie Bar, the banana pudding ice cream is said to be spectacular, and the Superman ice cream is extremely colorful. However, pairing your scoop with a brownie, which comes with many customers' blessings, is almost a non-negotiable. If not the plain brownie, you might opt for the butterscotch brownie, which one Yelper said was the best brownie they had ever eaten.
instagram.com/themilkywaybrowniebar
(205) 354-4421
1405 15th St South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Marlo's Bakery
When you're not scanning the sky for the aurora borealis or soaking in hot springs, get cozy in Marlo's Bakery, which folks often say is the best bakery in Fairbanks — especially when it comes to pastries. Indeed, Marlo's Bakery won the 2025 Reader's Choice Award from the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner for offering the city's best desserts. Given that the cheesecake brownies come highly recommended, they are a great place to start sampling all this bakery has to offer.
206 Driveway St, Fairbanks, AK 99701
Arizona: Fairytale Brownies
Once upon a time, we told you to visit Fairytale Brownies in Phoenix, Arizona, and you listened. You savored a box of Belgian chocolate brownies in flavors like caramel, chocolate chip, raspberry swirl, and cream cheese. Then you lived happily ever after; the end. Okay, we can't promise you that last part, but in 2004, these brownies were featured as the city's best local product in Phoenix Magazine. Two decades later, customers say that these brownies are still worth the price. Don't live in Phoenix? Fairytale Brownies ships nationwide.
(800) 324-7982
4610 E Cotton Center Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Arkansas: Kassi's Cookies
Is a brownie a type of cookie? The two desserts are often lumped together, but we're not going to raise any complaints as long as Kassi's Cookies continues offering brownies. Whether it's a cosmic brownie, a cake batter brownie, or a classic brownie, you'd do well to enjoy one of these sweet treats alongside a cup of coffee. The brownies here are said to be gooey, and they are best enjoyed warm.
Multiple locations in Conway, AR
California: B Sweet Dessert Bar
How could you not be just a little sweeter to everyone around you after diving into the Sluttiest Brownie from B Sweet Dessert Bar in Los Angeles? In fact, customers often recommend sharing this brownie with others because it is so decadent. Nevertheless, one pleased customer still urged others to order ice cream along with it.
(310) 963-9769
2005 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Colorado: Wooden Spoon Café and Bakery
Wooden spoons, the namesake of this local joint, invoke a fair amount of nostalgia. One bite of a cream cheese brownie at Denver's Wooden Spoon Café and Bakery might also have you thinking of your grandmother. These brownies are said to be wonderfully dense, as well as bold with the chocolate and vanilla flavors. Folks often say this is one of the best dessert shops in the city, so sample a few other sweets while you're there.
(303) 999-0327
2418 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut: Scratch Baking
Some folks say the brownies at Scratch Baking are the best they have ever had. Flavors vary — you might get a salted caramel brownie or a triple chocolate brownie, or maybe a cookie dough brownie. Trendy flavors like Dubai chocolate brownies might also be up for grabs. This bakery is a reliable favorite among Milford residents, so arrive early to ensure the brownies haven't all been snatched up by other hungry customers.
(203) 301-4396
84 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460
Delaware: Bing's Bakery
We recently ranked Bing's Bakery among the top spots for cheesecake in the country, and before that, among the top spots for cake in the country. Customers similarly have great things to say about this historic bakery's brownies. Topped with chocolate frosting, these treats are praised for being delightfully moist. As one Yelper put it after visiting Bing's Bakery, "You don't realize how much better a brownie can be until you have one from a bakery."
(302) 737-5310
253 East Main St, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: Alessi Bakery
Just last year, Alessi Bakery was named one of the best bakeries in Florida by Guide to Florida. Try one of the German chocolate brownies, which are fudgy and chock-full of nuts, and you might agree. One customer fondly remembered buying a dozen or so of these gems each time they visited Alessi Bakery. Another customer declared that the luscious chocolate frosting is the subject of dreams. For parties or smaller appetites, the mini brownie trays are also worth trying.
(813) 879-4544
2909 W Cypress St, Tampa, FL 33609
Georgia: Sugar Shane's
Depending on when you visit Sugar Shane's, you might get a tiramisu brownie, an espresso brownie, a cosmic brownie, or something else entirely. This bakery won the Dessert Wars competition in 2021 and is best known for its cookies, but the brownies certainly come with customers' blessings, too. The Dubai chocolate brownies have especially performed well among customers, and one Yelper who is typically not a huge fan of brownies said that the cheesecake brownie was fantastic.
Multiple locations in GA
Hawaii: CeCe's Patisserie
With a brownie flavor like haupia chocolate chip, you know you're in Hawaii. Instead of a cherry on top, a layer of coconut pudding perfectly complements the brownie underneath. Other flavors available at CeCe's Patisserie include plain, Expresso, Chantilly, birthday, s'mores chocolate chip, and Oreo chocolate chip, the latter of which received a lot of praise on Yelp. As a bonus, this patisserie supports a good cause, providing job training for underprivileged youths and opportunities for senior citizens.
(808) 429-0392
Pearl Kai Shopping Center, 98-199 Ste F-4, Kamehameha Hwy, Aiea, HI 96701
Idaho: Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop
Some of our favorite brownie memories involve ice cream, and if you, too, love a brownie sundae, head to Sea Salt Creamery + Bakeshop. The salted caramel brownie here is well-reviewed, and you can have it alongside an impressive scoop of handmade vanilla ice cream. This shop won Idaho's Best dessert award in 2025, so you can trust that pretty much any brownie sundae you build here will be delicious.
(208) 898-4779
9712 W State St, Star, ID 83669
Illinois: Silverland Bakery
With over 40 years of experience, Silverland Bakery knows how to make a good brownie. Indeed, the brownies here are considered among the best in the state and come in flavors like caramel turtle, peanut butter, and gluten-free double chocolate. If you're not visiting the shop in person, you can have them shipped to your doorstep. Since wholesale is part of the bakery's business model, you might find them in shops like Whole Foods, too.
(708) 488-0800
439 Des Plaines Ave, Forest Park, IL 60130
Indiana: Amelia's
Though dark as the night sky, the brownies at Amelia's can brighten your day with their dense, fudgy texture. The sprinkling of Maldon salt on top balances out the sweetness of these brownies, and customers often say that they are better than any other brownie in Indianapolis. Depending on which location you visit, you might enjoy this brownie with a pick-me-up from the espresso bar.
Multiple locations in Indianapolis
Iowa: The Bake Shoppe
Buttermilk shines in pancakes, but it also performs extraordinarily well in brownies. Tender and moist, the buttermilk brownies at The Bake Shoppe are beloved by customers. As one of the most highly acclaimed bakeries in and around Des Moines, The Bake Shoppe will please you with other treats, too, like the red velvet brownies or the Champagne cake(voted as one of the most delicious desserts in Greater Des Moines by Catch Des Moines).
(515) 255-2253
6611 University Ave, Windsor Heights, IA 50324
Kansas: McLain's
One Redditor said that McLain's turned them into a believer in frosted brownies. They described them as pleasantly dense and chewy, with a perfect frosting-to-brownie ratio. This high praise doesn't surprise us; in 2024, McLain's won a Best of Business Kansas City award, and in 2026, it was nominated as a finalist for the best cake/dessert company in the Kansas City Wedding Vendor Choice Awards. Visit any of the locations in Kansas or Missouri for this sweet treat.
Multiple locations in KS and MO
Kentucky: Najla's
Najla's has become famous nationwide for its cookies, but don't miss out on the brownies, either. There's something for almost everyone, whether you're a fan of pecans or walnuts in your brownies or need a gluten-free option. One happy customer proclaimed that the cheesecake brownie was better than any other brownie they had ever tried.
(502) 412-4420
8007 Vinecrest Ave, Ste 3, Louisville, KY 40222
Louisiana: Levee Baking Co.
Rye bread, with its rich, dark flavors, is not for everyone. The salted rye brownies at Levee Baking Co., however? They seem to be crowd-pleasers. Described as perfection and the best brownie one customer had ever eaten, go out on a limb and try this unique treat. Then indulge in a highly rated breakfast biscuit — because sometimes dessert just has to come first.
(504) 354-8708
3138 Magazine St, Ste D, New Orleans, LA 70015
Maine: Standard Baking Co.
Standard Baking Co. raises the bar for brownies with this fudgy, crinkly offering. Filled with generous amounts of butter, eggs, chocolate, and espresso powder, these brownies are described as dense and dark, and most folks who try them are instant fans. The chocolate cork — a type of chocolate cake adorned with coffee syrup — is another shop favorite recommended for brownie lovers.
(207) 773-2112
75 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Harmony Bakery
Harmony Bakery's brownies will make you sing with their outstandingly rich and moist texture, qualities that can't be taken for granted in vegan and gluten-free baked goods. Plus, these brownies are said not to be overbearingly sweet. The chocolate walnut brownies are regularly available, while specials like Rocky Road brownies are occasionally offered, too. Everything on the menu is suitable for folks avoiding gluten, eggs, dairy, peanuts, and/or soy.
(410) 235-3870
3446 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: Verveine
Ube desserts hold a special place in Hawaiian culture, but this Filipino ingredient (a kind of purple yam) took the world by storm a few years ago and can now be found far and wide. Indeed, in Massachusetts, you can stop by Verveine for a highly acclaimed ube brownie. Said to be sweet and just the right amount of chewy, odds are high that Verveine will be offering samples of these rich desserts when you visit. But if you need any more encouragement, Monica Glass, the pastry chef, is a James Beard Award semifinalist as of 2026.
(617) 395-3125
298 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02139
Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse
Zingerman's Bakehouse is a top choice for brownies in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Whether you order a Black Magic brownie or Buenos Aires brownie is up to you. In either case, Redditors say that you should get the freshest stock available and heat your brownie before digging in. We love that these brownies are made with organic, locally sourced, stone-milled whole wheat pastry flour for extra flavor, texture, and nutrition.
(734) 761-2095
3711 Plaza Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Minnesota: Bread & Chocolate
With a name like Bread & Chocolate, this shop in St. Paul ought to have excellent brownies. Indeed, these desserts come highly recommended by Minnesota Monthly, as well as by customers who say that they are moist, contain the ideal ratio of brownie to icing, and will please lovers of dark chocolate. Savor one alongside a decadent cup of coffee or a steamer.
(651) 228-1017
867 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105
Mississippi: Campbell's Bakery
An institution in Jackson, Mississippi, Campbell's Bakery has won numerous accolades over the course of several generations. Most recently, it was listed as one of the best sweet shops and bakeries in Mississippi in 2025. It has also won a Best of Jackson award on multiple occasions. The brownies here are regarded as very moist, with variations like lemon chess and caramel available in addition to chocolate.
(601) 362-4628
3013 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Nathaniel Reid Bakery
The brownies at Nathaniel Reid Bakery have been turning heads for years, especially since they were featured in Food & Wine magazine in 2019. Even though the recipe is readily available online, we're willing to bet the bakery turns out better brownies than most home chefs do, thanks to its top-notch experience and equipment. Indeed, Yelpers say that the double chocolate brownies are a hit, pleasing in their richness and darkness.
(314) 858-1019
11243 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122
Montana: Wild Crumb
Wild Crumb is a 2026 James Beard award semifinalist in the outstanding bakery category, so what better place in Montana than this to try a brownie? Offered daily and crafted with Valrhona chocolate, these brownies sometimes appear in seasonal avatars like peppermint cheesecake and Cadbury egg. Customers say that the classic brownies are filled with the perfect amount of walnuts and are decadently rich. Several Yelpers say that no other brownie can compete with these treats.
(406) 579-3454
600 N Wallace, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Brownie Bar
Those who prefer customizable brownies will find themselves both filled and fulfilled at Omaha's Brownie Bar. Here, you can add a variety of toppings and frostings to your brownies, which themselves come in different flavors. You can even get a gluten-free brownie. If you can't decide whether you want peanut butter or buttercream frosting, or whether you want raspberry compote or fudge sauce, make life easier and order the brownie flight.
(402) 403-9444
10922 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Dandelion Chocolate
Dandelion Chocolate was born in San Francisco, California, but its outpost in Las Vegas at the Venetian demands a visit between fantastical shows and heart-pounding sessions on the slot machines. One Yelper recommended ordering the brownie bite flight here alongside a mug of black coffee. You'll be blown away by the flavor variations among these brownies made with single-origin cocoa from three different countries. For the road, spring for an exquisite sesame noir caramel brownie.
dandelionchocolate.com/pages/the-venetian
(415) 349-0942
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Elephantine Bakery
Elephantine Bakery has been listed among the very best coffee shops in America, and we've previously recommended this bakery for its excellent breakfast sandwiches and mouthwatering slices of cake. Now, we're adding brownies to the list of what you must order here. Kat's brown butter brownies feature a flaky crust and a sprinkling of sea salt that make them nothing short of eye candy. They are available at the location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as well as the one in Boston.
(603) 319-6189
10 Commercial Alley, No 2, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: The Gingered Peach
Have you ever heard of goat cheese brownies? It's a combination that shouldn't surprise us too much — after all, we've experimented with adding feta to chocolate cookies before. Nevertheless, combining cheese with chocolate is a bold move that grabbed our attention immediately, and reviews indicate that these brownies are indeed well-balanced and worth a try, especially for adults. One Yelper went so far as to describe these brownies as an "out of body experience." Customers say that prices are fair, and if goat cheese isn't your thing, the regular brownies are an excellent, fudgy alternative.
(609) 896-5848
2 Gordon Ave, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648
New Mexico: Fat City Eats, Treats and Sweets
The foodies of Albuquerque have spoken, and Fat City Eats, Treats and Sweets is the spot for brownies in the Duke City. Yelpers affirm that these brownies score high points for being fudgy, dense, and moist. Depending on when you go, you might snag a special like the Irish coffee ganache brownie or the German chocolate.
(505) 737-2135
5200 Eubank Blvd, Ste B2, Albuquerque, NM 87111
New York: Fat Witch
Hansel and Gretel may not be in the ovens at New York City's Fat Witch, but a heavenly assortment of brownies sure do come out of this sensational shop. We're talking flavors like salted caramel, walnut, matcha, yuzu, and sesame. As one customer observed, these brownies are perfect for gifting, especially if you get a customizable set.
(212) 807-1335
75 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10011
North Carolina: Little Loaf
Pull up to this Wilmington bakery, and you might get a funny feeling that you've seen it before. Well, if you tuned into Season 3 of "The Summer I Turned Pretty," then you most definitely have! Like Belly, you could be shopping for cake, but on Fridays, we recommend buying a gluten-free brownie. Toppings vary, but we're pretty sure you'll like anything you get; after all, Little Loaf was nominated for Wilmington Magazine's 2026 Best Bakery and Best Coffee Shop awards.
(910) 399-6061
3410 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC 28403
North Dakota: Due North Gluten-Free Bakery and Goods
Here's another gluten-free brownie worth seeking out, this time in North Dakota. Due North doesn't have a dedicated storefront, but you can find its goods year-round in Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, and Bismarck. According to more than one customer, even those who aren't gluten-free will devour these treats. The rich brownies come highly recommended, as do the cinnamon rolls.
(218) 791-5646
Multiple locations in North Dakota
Ohio: Bite This
As one of the most charismatic, gothic bakeries on this list, numerous Redditors contend that Bite This also sells the best brownies for miles around. This Columbus-based bakery is open Thursday through Sunday, at which time you can indulge in its Not F*cking Box Brownies. You might get one topped with peanut butter fudge, or perhaps you'll go for a cherry cordial brownie. Leave a nibble for us, please!
(614) 500-3698
3009 High St, Columbus, OH 43202
Oklahoma: Merritt's Bakery
Redditors say that when you're on the hunt for superb brownies in Tulsa, Merritt's Bakery can be your saving grace. It's been in the brownie game for decades, with flavors like German chocolate, fudge, and cream cheese lining its cases. Good luck resisting the other pastries, including cream horns, eclairs, cookies, cakes, and cheesecakes while you browse.
Multiple locations in Oklahoma
Oregon: Lauretta Jean's
Portland, Oregon, is known for its coffee, so do yourself a favor and have a cup of it alongside one of Lauretta Jean's highly acclaimed brownies. Redditors have lavished praise on the salted caramel brownies, which allegedly taste splendid alongside vanilla ice cream and are generously portioned. The chocolate ganache brownie is likewise beloved.
(503) 235-3119
3402 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Second Daughter
Having won a Best of Philly award in 2021 for its brownies, Second Daughter should be high on your list of northeastern bakeries to visit. The Reese's cup brownies are fudgy and luxurious; one bite, and you'll understand why peanut butter is such a go-to brownie addition. It's no wonder that sisters and co-founders Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks were James Beard Award semifinalists in 2022 under the outstanding baker category.
(215) 964-7849
1901 S 9th St, Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: Pastiche
Known for its European pastries, Pastiche is also said to have some of the best brownies in Providence, Rhode Island. The peanut butter brownie is a crowd pleaser and features layers of chocolate brownie, peanut butter, and chocolate ganache. Don't hesitate to order other flavors that might be available, including the classic, walnut, and cheesecake brownies.
(401) 861-5190
92 Spruce St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Nibl Cafe
Ube brownies join a whole host of Filipino-inspired treats offered at Nibl Cafe, which won a Best Asian Business Award in 2025 from the Carolinas Asian American Chamber of Commerce. Though white chocolate infuses these brownies, reviews indicate that the ube's natural sweetness can be readily detected, too.
1333 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201
South Dakota: Intoxibakes
For the adults in the room, Intoxibakes might be right up your alley with its alcohol-infused treats. Nevertheless, even kids can indulge in the brownies at Intoxibakes, as they cater to sober customers as well. So while youth might gobble up the caramel-filled brownies with chocolate chips, those 21+ might opt for a salted caramel brownie adorned with salted caramel Irish cream buttercream, caramel sauce, and chocolate chips. One Yelper observed that the alcohol adds more subtle flavor than buzz to Intoxibakes' goods, and there's nothing wrong with that in our books.
(605) 351-2789
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Magpies Bakery
For those living in or traveling through Knoxville, Magpies Bakery demands a stop. Redditors swear by the brownies here, with the Oreo brownies receiving special mention. Meanwhile, one Yelper explained that the s'mores brownie "was extra messy to eat in a good way," while the Samoa brownie knocked their socks off with its fudginess, caramel buttercream, and toasted coconut.
(865) 673-0471
846 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37917
Texas: Gati
The coconut ice cream at Thai Fresh, an Austin-based restaurant, was so successful that it warranted a new ice cream parlor in town (which also functions as a bakery and cafe). Whether you order your brownie at Gati with ice cream is up to you, but we're willing to bet that you'll be satisfied with options like the double chocolate or vegan s'mores brownie. Both are gluten-free, as is every other baked good at the shop.
(512) 220-1077
1512 Holly St, Austin, TX 78702
Utah: Hatch Family Chocolate
Hatch Family Chocolate specializes in — you guessed it — chocolate, so of course the brownies here are mouthwateringly delicious. Though we often recommend heating brownies to achieve a gooier texture, one Yelper preferred this shop's brownie with caramel and chocolate ganache served cold. Another customer noted that they had never eaten a better brownie sundae.
(801) 532-4912
376 E 8th Ave #A, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Vermont: August First
Beloved in Burlington for its nourishing food and communal spirit, August First has some of the best pastries in all of Vermont. That includes its brownies, which we recommend enjoying after a hearty sandwich; for local Cabot cheese and a stellar combination of turkey, cranberries, and apple, the Vermonter sandwich is particularly popular.
(802) 540-0060
149 S Champlain St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: River City Chocolate
Nestled in the suburbs of Richmond, Virginia, River City Chocolate is the place to indulge in freshly baked goods like cakes, pies, and cannoli. You might get a double fudge brownie with Oreo cream and crumbles, or else a double fudge brownie adorned with house-made peanut butter pie filling. Emphasis on the "fudge:" One Yelper said that the brownies here surely live up to that aspect of their name.
(804) 350-1384
39E Castle Rock Rd, Ste E, Midlothian, VA 23112
Washington: Baxter & Frost
If you're already visiting Seattle's Pike Place Market, you're only a hop, skip, and jump away from Baxter & Frost, where you can choose between brownie flavors like chocolate, Nutella, Oreo, walnut, and peanut butter. Certainly, you'll be hopping, skipping, and jumping after tasting one of these scrumptious treats, which reviews indicate are generously sized and excellent when warmed. One pleased Yelper even said the brownies warrant another trip to the Emerald City.
(206) 485-7025
1419 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Noble Cafe & Bakery
Noble Cafe & Bakery is located in Morgantown, West Virginia, a college town situated beside the Monongahela River. After you've had your fill of hikes and museums, it's time to get your fill of double fudge brownies at this popular bakery. Customers say that the shop's drink selection is also top-notch, so don't hesitate to grab a coffee or matcha to savor alongside your brownie.
facebook.com/p/Noble-Cafe-Bakery-61574077214295/
(626) 786-2555
918 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Bloom Bake Shop
The salted caramel brownies at Madison's Bloom Bake Shop come highly recommended, especially for those who prefer their brownies sans nuts. Described as moist and fudgy, one Yelper said that no other brownie they had ever eaten could compare, and another Yelper reported that it elicited genuine tears of satisfaction. While it can be difficult to strike the right balance between caramel and brownie, both Yelpers said that Bloom Bake Shop has mastered the combination.
Multiple locations in Madison
Wyoming: Moo's Gourmet Ice Cream
Strolling the streets of Jackson, Wyoming, you might get a hankering for a refreshing scoop of ice cream. If your taste buds lead you to Moo's Gourmet Ice Cream, then you can't leave without a fudge brownie, too. They're a textural delight, what with the chunks of Belgian chocolate that surface in each bite. Pair your brownie with the shop's award-winning wild huckleberry ice cream for an extra decadent treat.
(307) 733-1998
155 Center St, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
We all have different criteria when it comes to what makes a brownie phenomenal. In selecting the brownies for this roundup, we ensured that each location featured had minimal negative feedback and overwhelming support from customers who left their reviews on sites like Reddit, Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Facebook. We avoided brownies described as dry or inconsistent, favoring award-winning bakeries with reliable reputations whenever possible. No brookies or blondies were given consideration.