Where To Get The Best Brownies In Every State, Hands Down

The great brownie debate usually centers around two recurring, oversimplified questions. First, do you grab the corner pieces, or do you gravitate towards the center of the baking tray? And second, are you team fudgy or team cakey? After you've tried brownies from some of the best bakeries in America, however, you'll start to pay more attention to other factors, such as: Would flakes of sea salt help balance out the sweetness? If there's frosting, is it in a good proportion to the brownie underneath?

Sure, you could make a decadent batch of fudgy brownies at home, or maybe even a more creative batch of Oreo poke brownies. The internet is full of forums where people ask for recommendations on where to get the best brownie in town, only to be met with replies like "At my mom's house" or "Straight from my oven." To not spring for a heavenly chunk of chocolatey goodness from a bakery every once in a while, though, would be doing yourself a disservice. Professionally baked brownies are often made with top-notch ingredients like buttermilk and rye that result in unique desserts.

Many bakeries do, of course, offer brownies that are not worth having. That's why we've rounded up what many would consider the best brownies in every state. Each one is backed up by customer reviews, with minimal negative feedback to deter you from swiping that credit card for your daily chocolate fix. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.