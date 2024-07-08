Oreo Poke Brownies Recipe

Poke cakes date back to the disco era, invented as part of a 1970s ad campaign by Jell-O urging people to use its product in baking. The dessert evolved over the years to include not just gelatin poke cakes but also pudding ones, such as our pineapple coconut poke cake. Developer Jessica Morone, however, puts her own spin on this venerable recipe by applying the pudding poke concept to chocolate brownies made with an Oreo pudding topping.

"Poke cakes are fun because you get to add extra flavor into the cake itself with things like pudding or Jell-O," Morone says, and she had a feeling that this would also work with a denser brownie. Here, she proves her hypothesis correct in the tastiest possible fashion. "The pudding adds additional Oreo flavor into the brownies themselves," she says, but notes that not all of it soaks in. This leaves a layer of Oreo flavor on top of the brownies, which she augments with a garnish of crumbled cookies, resulting in a decadent dessert bar.