Where To Get The Best Cheesecake In Every State, Hands Down

Hungering for a decadent dessert that manages to be rich, creamy, a little savory, and wondrously indulgent all at the same time? A classic cheesecake has always been the answer. Whether you prefer a New York-style, Japanese, or Basque cheesecake, a slice is sure to elevate the vibe of any scenario — even if that scenario is just you sitting on your couch, sipping tea, and watching your favorite comfort movie for the umpteenth time. Yet this begs the question: where will that cheesecake come from, and is it the best one around?

Preparing cheesecake is a labor of love, even if you make it the easy way, and sometimes you'll get a hankering for one but dread dealing with the finicky techniques typically involved — like a water bath in the oven. And, if you aren't in proximity to a Cheesecake Factory, your situation may feel particularly dire. It's okay, we've been there, but fear not, folks. There are spots in each state serving up the best cheesecake on your side of the Mississippi, and you may not live too far from one of them. We aggregated this list of the best cheesecakes in every state by scouring local Reddit forums, vetting Yelp reviews, and consulting social media. If you're a cheesecake fanatic and have yet to try the best cheesecake in your state, do yourself a favor and head on over (after you finish reading, that is).