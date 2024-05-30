Japanese Vs Basque Cheesecake: What's The Difference?

What makes Basque cheesecake unique is its signature burnt surface and custardy interior. And that blackened top doesn't require a kitchen torch (a favorite culinary tool of the late great Anthony Bourdain). Instead, all the color and caramelized depth comes from the oven. Per the lore, this Spanish sweet was invented in the 1990s by chef Santiago Rivera, who took over his family's restaurant, La Viña, in San Sebastián, a settlement on the Bay of Biscay in northwest Spain (aka Basque Country). The restaurant's ovens, which were kept hot to crank out savory entrees, made a natural fit for prepping this now-global confectionery superstar.

To make Basque cheesecake, the cream cheese, sugar, and eggs are slowly creamed together, plus cream, vanilla, and sometimes lemon zest or salt. Then, the batter gets baked in a parchment paper-lined pan to an internal temperature of 150 to 155 degrees Fahrenheit, the crucial sweet spot for making a successful Basque cheesecake. If it's overcooked, the custardy center will be lost, and if undercooked, it'll be soupy and fall apart.

More than the cheese or eggs, that high heat is the key ingredient for its toasty intensity, richness, and depth. Pro tip: Bamonte's (the oldest Italian restaurant in Brooklyn) makes the best Basque cheesecake in the city. Or, if you're feeling ambitious and want to make it yourself at home, cracking a Basque cheesecake out of the parchment paper post-bake will be one of the most satisfying experiences of the week. You can even replicate the original La Viña Basque cheesecake recipe.