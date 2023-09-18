Bamonte's, Brooklyn's Oldest Italian Restaurant, Has Historic Ties To The Mob

Anyone who's ever seen "Goodfellas" will surely remember the scene where the crew makes dinner in prison look like a gastronomic dream come true, slicing garlic with a razor and spending hours on a tomato sauce. In "The Godfather," the restaurant scene where Michael Corleone whacks Solozzo and Captain McCluskey was filmed at Louie's in the Bronx. The mob's connections to its favorite restaurants have been just as strong in real life as on-screen, particularly in New York City.

In 1972, Joe Gallo was killed while dining at Umberto's Clam House at the corner of Hester and Mulberry in what's now Little Italy. In 1985, Constantino Paul "Big Paulie" Castellano (boss of the Gambinos, one of the five families of NYC) was shot during a dinner at Sparks Steakhouse in midtown Manhattan. To their faithful patrons, these restaurants were a regular mainstay, but also took on another dimension of significance for their A-list clients; the joint must be trustworthy and low-key. Enter Bamonte's: the oldest Italian restaurant in Brooklyn and the former famous haunt of mob giants.

The Williamsburg joint opened in 1900 and hasn't moved locations since. Today, dinner at Bamonte's is as much a taste of Italian-American culinary prowess as a taste of NYC history. Even as trendy new brunch spots, record shops, and high-dollar vintage stores crop up in Williamsburg around it, Bamonte's remains an unshakeable New York institution.