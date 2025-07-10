Frank Sinatra Absolutely Loved This Old-School Sicilian Cookie

Food and drink that Frank Sinatra loved included Chivas Regal scotch, which was one of his favorites, veal Milanese, Entenmann's crumb coffee cake, and his beloved biscotti regina. He preferred the iconic Sicilian sweet bites to come from the famed Manhattan mainstay Veniero's. The little Italian pastry shop nestled on East 11th Street was frequented by Sinatra and his contemporaries during his lifetime and he often nibbled on the old-timey dessert. Perhaps the "New York, New York" singer enjoyed the sesame seed-coated biscuit as it reminded him of his own Sicilian heritage.

Veniero's owner Robert Zerilli told the New York Post that Sinatra would eat the cookies only if they were burnt and that the shop would ship boxes of biscotti to the crooner's Palm Springs home back in the day. "We have his autographed picture in the store, it says, 'I love your pastries, but you're killing me,'" Zerilli said. The bakery has been kept up by the same namesake family since 1894.