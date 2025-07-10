Frank Sinatra Absolutely Loved This Old-School Sicilian Cookie
Food and drink that Frank Sinatra loved included Chivas Regal scotch, which was one of his favorites, veal Milanese, Entenmann's crumb coffee cake, and his beloved biscotti regina. He preferred the iconic Sicilian sweet bites to come from the famed Manhattan mainstay Veniero's. The little Italian pastry shop nestled on East 11th Street was frequented by Sinatra and his contemporaries during his lifetime and he often nibbled on the old-timey dessert. Perhaps the "New York, New York" singer enjoyed the sesame seed-coated biscuit as it reminded him of his own Sicilian heritage.
Veniero's owner Robert Zerilli told the New York Post that Sinatra would eat the cookies only if they were burnt and that the shop would ship boxes of biscotti to the crooner's Palm Springs home back in the day. "We have his autographed picture in the store, it says, 'I love your pastries, but you're killing me,'" Zerilli said. The bakery has been kept up by the same namesake family since 1894.
What's in Sinatra's favorite biscotti regina cookies?
Biscotti regina means "queen's biscuits" and the recipe originated in Palermo, Sicily. They were given the moniker in honor of Italy's Queen Margherita of Savoy, who reigned in the late 19th century and was an admirer of sweet cookies. The treat has a crunchy and sesame seed-covered outer layer and a soft but crumbly interior. The biscotti flavors include vanilla, lemon or orange zest, and sugar. Eggs, butter, milk, and flour are also included in the recipe, but olive oil can be added to the dough mixture, too. Sweetness is key but the cookie shouldn't be overpoweringly sugary; it also offers a savory sesame kick with each crispy bite.
The biscotti regina is one of many Italian cookies that are best when paired with a drink. This can be anything from hot espresso, hot chocolate, tea, or a glass of sweet wine such as vin santo, for a light dessert or mid-morning snack. It's even better if you dunk the cookies into your chosen drink so the dough can absorb a little liquid for an extra burst of flavor. The nutty biscuits can be consumed as a daily pick-me-up but are also ideal for serving at special occasions such as weddings, holidays, and baptisms.