This Scotch Brand Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorites — And It Even Sponsored One Of His Tours

While Frank Sinatra was known to love his Jack Daniel's, another brand stole his blue moon of a heart. The Scotch whisky label Chivas Regal was also one of the iconic crooner's favorite drinks. He loved a glass of the amber-hued spirit so much that the brand sponsored his 1990 Diamond Jubilee tour. Despite Sinatra preferring a classic bottle of Tennessee whiskey throughout most of his life, he started to pick up a decanter of Chivas Regal backstage when performing in the 1950s. Chivas Regal was also a popular drink for Sinatra's Rat Pack bandmates at the time.

The concert tour began in December 1990 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with his last show being held in November 1991 in New York. The monumental event marked the singer's 75th birthday and celebrated decades of his distinguished career. To celebrate the occasion, Chivas Regal dropped limited-edition merch, such as art deco-style glassware. The tumblers featured gold writing and were offered to VIP clientele.