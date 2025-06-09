This Scotch Brand Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorites — And It Even Sponsored One Of His Tours
While Frank Sinatra was known to love his Jack Daniel's, another brand stole his blue moon of a heart. The Scotch whisky label Chivas Regal was also one of the iconic crooner's favorite drinks. He loved a glass of the amber-hued spirit so much that the brand sponsored his 1990 Diamond Jubilee tour. Despite Sinatra preferring a classic bottle of Tennessee whiskey throughout most of his life, he started to pick up a decanter of Chivas Regal backstage when performing in the 1950s. Chivas Regal was also a popular drink for Sinatra's Rat Pack bandmates at the time.
The concert tour began in December 1990 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with his last show being held in November 1991 in New York. The monumental event marked the singer's 75th birthday and celebrated decades of his distinguished career. To celebrate the occasion, Chivas Regal dropped limited-edition merch, such as art deco-style glassware. The tumblers featured gold writing and were offered to VIP clientele.
What is Chivas Regal?
Chivas is a popular brand of blended Scotch that was founded by brothers James and John Chivas in Aberdeen, Scotland. The two opened a grocery in 1801 where they sold luxury goods, spices, and alcohol. They later began blending Scotch in the 1830s, thus creating the now-world-renowned whisky. The Chivas brothers also produced other amenities such as French brandy and Caribbean rum, which caught the eye of Queen Victoria. The monarch traveled to the Scottish Highlands back in 1842 where she was so impressed by the liquor. The brothers were granted a Royal Warrant by the Crown, meaning that they could continue to supply their alcohol to the monarchy in Great Britain.
Charles Stuart Howard and Alexander Smith then took over the Chivas brothers' whisky business in 1895 after the latter's deaths. In 1909, Howard and Smith created the Chivas Regal line, a 25-year-old blended scotch whisky. It eventually was morphed into a 12-year-old blend. The company was acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2001. Sinatra is far from the only star to sip on the Scotch over the years. Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem starred in Chivas' 2017 "Win the Right Way" campaign, while K-Pop superstar Lisa appeared in a 2022 digital ad for the brand.