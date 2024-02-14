The Only Way Frank Sinatra Drank His Favorite Whiskey, Jack Daniel's

Frank Sinatra was a famous fan of the Rusty Nail – a two-parter cocktail made from Scotch and Drambuie. But, for Ol' Blue Eyes, it wasn't just about liking whiskey. Sinatra was a Jack Daniel's superfan, and his passionate fandom brought the rest of America along for the ride — a ride that is still running.

Jack Daniel's sipped "Sinatra-style" is a two-finger pour of whiskey with three ice cubes and a splash of water in a rocks glass. Per the lore, it all started when Sinatra rolled into an unnamed New York City bar one night in 1947 to hang out with fellow entertainer Jackie Gleason. When Sinatra sat down to order, he told Gleason that he wanted a "serious" drink, to which his companion allegedly suggested, "Jack Daniel's. That's a good place to start," per the Jack Daniel's website.

At the time, Sinatra was already a household name. The singer's best-known work was still to come in the 1950s after he joined Nelson Riddle at Capitol Records, but 1947 was the same year that he starred in the iconic musical "It Happened in Brooklyn." The distillery, on the other hand, still had a long way to travel on the craggy road to stardom. In 1947, Jack Daniel's (which is now the oldest registered distillery in America), was selling less than 200,000 cases per year. In no time at all, the proto-brand ambassador transformed the company into a pop culture icon, and the rest is (literally) history.