Jack Daniel's Releases New Batches Of Its 12-Year-Old And 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskeys

Enjoying the success of its Aged Series, Jack Daniel's is releasing new batches of its 10-year-old and 12-year-old whiskeys for 2024. The 10-year debuted a year prior to the 12-year, so we are now enjoying batch three of the 10-year, while the 12-year is celebrating batch two. When these aged whiskeys were first released in 2022 and 2023 respectively, whiskey fans all over the world flocked to try the dram and were not disappointed. The success has paved the way for a continuation with this year's batch release.

The market is so saturated with aged whiskeys at this point that you may be wondering what the big deal is. What's remarkable about these whiskeys, apart from their flavor, is that they are the first bottles Jack Daniel's has produced in 100 years that were aged for at least 10 years. The distillery opened its doors 158 years ago, which means its Aged Series is a huge turning point in the company's efforts.

Whether you think the reputation is well-deserved or not, Jack Daniel's flagship Old No. 7 is generally perceived to be closer to a mixing whiskey than a sipping whiskey. The Jack and Coke exists for this very reason. Whether out of love for the craft or due to market pressure to adapt to a burgeoning high-end whiskey market, the move to top-shelf whiskey says a lot about the state of American whiskey today, and the continuation of the project indicates that the move is being well-received.