14 Foods And Drinks Frank Sinatra Absolutely Loved

During his illustrious six-decade career, Frank Sinatra amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including 10 personal Grammys, three Oscars, two Golden Globes, an Emmy, and a Peabody. In his personal life, he was often seen mingling with icons like Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Junior, and Tony Bennett, while also enjoying romantic involvements with starlets such as Ava Gardner and Marilyn Monroe. Yet, beyond the glitz and glamour, Sinatra's approach to food was surprisingly simple. His favorite foods and drinks told a story, a blend of his Sicilian heritage, boozy escapades, and a genuine sweet tooth.

In our exploration of Frank Sinatra's culinary world, we delve into the dishes that defined the Chairman of the Board's palate, unveiling the tales behind the flavors that brought him comfort and added richness to his extraordinary life. Beyond discovering his favorite foods and drinks, we'll step into the New York restaurant frequented by Sinatra, where his close relationship with the chef meant his dishes always came tailor-made. We'll also share which whiskey brand he helped popularize and unveil which dessert he ordered every week without fail.