This Isn't Just A New Way To Make Cheesecake. It's The Easiest Way

Air frying a cheesecake really is as simple as pouring the mixture into the pan and popping it inside. You can try it with a baked ricotta cheesecake, a double salted caramel cheesecake, even a loaf pan Basque cheesecake. The only thing you need to worry about is reducing the cooking time. Air fryer cheesecake can be ready in half the usual time, so if you're air frying it at 300 degrees Fahrenheit, start checking it after 25 minutes.

Air fryers can also brown the exterior of foods quickly, so it's a good idea to cover the cheesecake with foil if you don't want the top too dark. When it starts bubbling slightly, you can remove the foil to brown the top. The cheesecake is ready when the edges have just begun to crack but the center of the cheesecake is still wobbly. A thermometer should read at least 185 degrees Fahrenheit if you want to double check.

To set it further, you can leave the cheesecake in the air fryer after it's turned off for another half hour or so. Otherwise, let it sit at room temperature and then refrigerate until cool. Sure, the setting time is still similar to a normal cheesecake, but if you can get it ready to go in less than an hour, why not use the air fryer? And by the way, cheesecake is just one of many desserts you didn't know you could cook in the air fryer.