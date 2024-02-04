17 Desserts You Didn't Know You Could Make In Your Air Fryer

No kitchen appliance has gotten quite the same buzz as the air fryer in recent years. The countertop gadget is a staple in many modern kitchens thanks to its ability to effectively cook a variety of fried foods in much less time (and much less oil). Now, you may not realize your air fryer can be used to make numerous desserts, as well. But once you've tasted a sweet treat created in your favorite appliance? You'll rethink how you can use your air fryer forever.

While air fryer dessert options range from cakes to cookies, there are some important precautions you'll need to take. Sweet recipes typically imply sugar, which can easily burn and stick to the inside of an air fryer. Consequently, you should always use parchment paper to make cleanup easier.

To help you discover new ways to optimize your air fryer and make some pretty delicious desserts, we've gathered a list of sweets that can be made in the appliance. If you follow these recipes to a T, you'll be rewarded with a sugary triumph. Here are 17 desserts you didn't know you could make in your air fryer.