Air Fryer Buttermilk Apple Fritters Recipe

It's fall, y'all, the beloved season of warm spices, crisp air, The Great Pumpkin, and crunchy leaves on the pavement. When autumn rolls around, berries and melons take a backseat, and apples, pears, and pumpkins can have their deserved time in the spotlight. We've got the perfect treat to pair with your pumpkin spice latte this year: air-fried apple fritters. This is the ideal recipe to use up a surplus of hand-picked apples from your local orchard. The warm spicy apples and moist comforting crumb are topped with a creamy, tangy buttermilk glaze, to achieve a perfect balance of fall flavors.

Unlike traditionally fried fritters, these don't call for a huge amount of oil or require the sometimes dangerous and messy task of deep frying. After you mix up a quick batter with fresh apples, the air fryer will do the rest of the work for you, in half the time it would take to deep fry a batch. These simple yet tasty fritters are an excellent choice for bringing to potlucks or holiday dinners, or just to enjoy for a cozy night at home.