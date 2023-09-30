8 Tips You Need To Bake A Cake In You Air Fryer

Whether you're on the go or reluctant to heat up the kitchen when prepping to bake a cake, the air fryer might seem a simple substitute for the conventional oven. However, some experts caution that traditional cakes are one type of food that you should never cook in the air fryer. The reason? As its name states, your air fryer basically fries your food for a crisp-tastic crunch. But if used for any type of bread — or cake — the fryer can toast the surface, leaving burnt crusty outside while leaving the inside undercooked. Your cake can be a crunchy and gooey mess.

But no need to turn on the oven just yet. The air fryer is actually an excellent kitchen helper for baking cakes, from small cupcakes to a traditional 8-inch birthday cake. If this is your first time using an air fryer to make dough rise, you might need a little testing and experimenting to get it just right. But these tips can help cut down the time, effort, and cleaning while elevating your cake's taste to the next level.