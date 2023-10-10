Pop Some Marshmallows In The Air Fryer To Savor S'mores All Year Round

A warm summer night around the campfire is the perfect time to break out your s'mores supplies, but even when the weather gets cooler in the fall and winter you can still whip up this tasty treat at home. You don't need a backyard fire pit, and you won't need any skewers or gas stovetops either. As long as you have an air fryer, you can make homemade s'mores in a flash.

The key here is to air fry the graham crackers with the marshmallows, so the latter get all nice and gooey while melting into the cracker. If you're worried about burning the crackers, don't fret; the best part about this s'more-making method is that you only need to air fry your treat for three minutes max at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which gives the marshmallows just enough time to get slightly toasty. Because it happens so quickly, air frying s'mores is perfect for when you need to make large amounts, like for a party. And if you're just whipping up a dessert for one or two, you won't have to start a whole fire to make it happen.