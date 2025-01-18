Richest Loaf Pan Basque Cheesecake
The Basque region is a small area in the Pyrenees mountains between Spain and France that's known for its unusual language, distinctive personality, and characteristic regional dishes. One such dish is the Basque cheesecake, the signature quality of which is its burned and caramelized appearance, which adds a depth of flavor to the otherwise simple cake. It can seem intimidating to bake at first glance: The burnt top layer may seem daunting because it's not something we're used to creating on purpose. In reality, a Basque cheesecake uses only a few ingredients and is easy to make, especially our version. This Basque cheesecake recipe from developer Jessica Morone has a twist — it's baked in a loaf pan. This method makes this decadent dessert both approachable and convenient.
With its deep brown, nearly burnt top, this Basque cheesecake has a rustic appeal that's all about flavor. Baking it in a loaf pan keeps the portion just right, whether you're making a treat for a few people or want something easy to store and slice. You'll get that signature custardy center and slightly smoky, caramelized top, without the need for a springform pan. Just pour in the batter and bake. The result is a dessert that's just as special and satisfying as the classic but with a fuss-free format.
Gather the ingredients for this loaf pan Basque cheesecake
One of the best things about this Basque cheesecake is how simple it is. You will only need 7 ingredients for this recipe, most of which you probably already have in your pantry. You will need cream cheese, granulated sugar, eggs, heavy cream, vanilla extract, salt, and all-purpose flour.
Morone advises us that there are a few ingredient replacements you could make for this cheesecake, for example, if you want to make it dairy-free you can use a plant-based cream cheese and substitute the heavy cream with coconut cream. To make it vegan, use those swaps and then try an egg substitute as well.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Prepare your pan
Lightly grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray, then line it with parchment paper, leaving some hanging out over the sides of the pan.
Step 3: Beat cream cheese and sugar together
Use a stand mixer or a hand mixer to beat together the softened cream cheese and granulated sugar until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
Step 4: Add eggs
Add the eggs and beat together until fully combined and smooth.
Step 5: Mix in cream, vanilla and salt
Mix in the heavy cream, vanilla extract, and salt until combined.
Step 6: Add flour
Add the flour and beat until just incorporated.
Step 7: Pour batter into the pan
Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan.
Step 8: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes until the edges are deeply caramelized and the center is slightly jiggly. Allow to cool fully on the counter, then cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Step 9: Serve
Remove from the parchment paper, then cut and serve cold.
Richest Loaf Pan Basque Cheesecake
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|547
|Total Fat
|42.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|24.8 g
|Trans Fat
|1.4 g
|Cholesterol
|212.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|29.2 g
|Sodium
|383.7 mg
|Protein
|9.6 g
What makes a Basque cheesecake different from other cheesecakes?
If you haven't had a Basque cheesecake before, you might be surprised at how different it is from the type of cheesecake we're most familiar with in the U.S. The first difference is that there is no bottom crust on a Basque cheesecake, a quality that ends up emphasizing the creaminess of the filling. This is different from traditional cheesecakes, which usually have a crust made of crushed graham crackers, cookies, or biscuits, which adds a contrasting texture to the dessert. The textures are also a bit different, with Basque cheesecakes having a soft, creamy texture that is almost custard-like, while regular cheesecakes have a dense, smooth texture. Another difference is that most cheesecakes are baked in a water bath to prevent burning and cracking, but a Basque cheesecake doesn't call for the water bath because it is meant to brown.
Speaking of browning, the biggest difference between a Basque cheesecake and a traditional one is its appearance. What makes Basque cheesecakes so unique is that they are burnt on purpose. Instead of baking them at a low temperature, Basque cheesecakes are baked at a high temperature in order to caramelize their outsides. This caramelization gives Basque cheesecake a slight bitterness, which contrasts beautifully with its simple sweetness and rich, creamy flavor.
How can I make sure that my cheesecake is perfectly baked?
Since this cheesecake is so different from a traditional one, you might be a bit wary about baking it. But we have some tips to ensure it turns out perfectly. Don't forget to line your loaf pan with parchment paper, which will help it come out of the pan easily without crumbling or collapsing. If you have your ingredients at room temperature before using them it will keep the batter from getting lumpy when you mix it, and you will maintain that perfectly soft and creamy texture.
Morone told us that the hardest part of making this recipe is letting it bake so long, and that "when you are baking this and watching it in the oven and you think it's getting too brown, it isn't, it might be the only food out there that you actually want to burn!" Even though it is supposed to be deeply golden brown on top, it shouldn't be overbaked. You want the top to be caramelized, but the middle still soft. When looking to see if it's done baking, ensure that it is baked until the edges are set and dark but the center still jiggles slightly when you gently shake the pan.