Richest Loaf Pan Basque Cheesecake

The Basque region is a small area in the Pyrenees mountains between Spain and France that's known for its unusual language, distinctive personality, and characteristic regional dishes. One such dish is the Basque cheesecake, the signature quality of which is its burned and caramelized appearance, which adds a depth of flavor to the otherwise simple cake. It can seem intimidating to bake at first glance: The burnt top layer may seem daunting because it's not something we're used to creating on purpose. In reality, a Basque cheesecake uses only a few ingredients and is easy to make, especially our version. This Basque cheesecake recipe from developer Jessica Morone has a twist — it's baked in a loaf pan. This method makes this decadent dessert both approachable and convenient.

With its deep brown, nearly burnt top, this Basque cheesecake has a rustic appeal that's all about flavor. Baking it in a loaf pan keeps the portion just right, whether you're making a treat for a few people or want something easy to store and slice. You'll get that signature custardy center and slightly smoky, caramelized top, without the need for a springform pan. Just pour in the batter and bake. The result is a dessert that's just as special and satisfying as the classic but with a fuss-free format.