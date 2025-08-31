Where To Get The Best Slice Of Cake In Every State

Is cake the perfect accompaniment for coffee, or is coffee the perfect accompaniment for cake? The answer is up for debate, but one thing is certain: Cake is always a good idea. But where, oh where, to get the best slice? There's nothing more disappointing than a dry hunk of flour disguised in cloyingly sweet icing, so we've scoured the internet for online reviews and major award databases to find out where the best slices of cake can be savored in all 50 states.

You won't find us waxing poetic about any cupcakes on this list. Instead, we've favored places where you can procure either slices of cake or small patisserie cakes designed to be eaten by only one or two people. That said, many of the establishments listed do sell larger cakes, in addition to other baked goods like cupcakes, breads, and croissants. We have featured plenty of restaurants, too, if you are looking for a full-fledged meal. You can refer to the end of this article for more information on our methodology.