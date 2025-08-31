Where To Get The Best Slice Of Cake In Every State
Is cake the perfect accompaniment for coffee, or is coffee the perfect accompaniment for cake? The answer is up for debate, but one thing is certain: Cake is always a good idea. But where, oh where, to get the best slice? There's nothing more disappointing than a dry hunk of flour disguised in cloyingly sweet icing, so we've scoured the internet for online reviews and major award databases to find out where the best slices of cake can be savored in all 50 states.
You won't find us waxing poetic about any cupcakes on this list. Instead, we've favored places where you can procure either slices of cake or small patisserie cakes designed to be eaten by only one or two people. That said, many of the establishments listed do sell larger cakes, in addition to other baked goods like cupcakes, breads, and croissants. We have featured plenty of restaurants, too, if you are looking for a full-fledged meal. You can refer to the end of this article for more information on our methodology.
Alabama: Bottega
Dolester Miles won the James Beard award for outstanding pastry chef in 2018, and her coconut pecan cake is iconic. You can enjoy a slice at a few restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama, including Bottega. If you want a whole cake during the holiday season, plan on ordering well in advance.
(205) 939-1000
2240 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
Anchorage: Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar
If you would like to savor your cake alongside a glass of wine, head to Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, where you can indulge in a surprisingly delicious flourless chocolate cake, a slice of guglhupf cake (a delicacy popular in Germany and Austria), or a serving of Baked Alaska (a dessert with an interesting origin story).
(907) 865-9198
328 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Valentine
Crystal Kass was a finalist for the 2025 James Beard award for outstanding pastry chef. Under her direction, the cakes at Valentine are truly exquisite and innovative. A squash blossom olive oil cake is currently on the dessert menu, but you can also order whole cakes, such as the tres leches cake, the burnt honey cake, and the chocolate mesquite cake, online.
(602) 612-2961
4130 North 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arkansas: Community Bakery
Community Bakery in Little Rock, Arkansas, is regarded as one of the best bakeries and dessert shops in Central Arkansas, having won many awards since its inception in 1947. The bakery offers a different specialty cake each month, and slices as well as whole cakes are available for purchase. Community Bakery also recently won first place in a pie competition, so rest assured that this is an all-around great bakery.
(501) 375-6418
Multiple locations in Little Rock, AR
California: Schubert's Bakery
Schubert's Bakery has been a Bay Area favorite for decades. In fact, it was founded in 1911, making the institution over 100 years old. Slices as well as whole cakes are available, and the Swedish Princess Cake is particularly famous.
(415) 752-1580
521 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
Colorado: Marigold Café and Bakery
Follow up a savory meal at Marigold Café and Bakery with a sweet slice of cake. The bakery's double chocolate mousse cake is regarded by many to be the best chocolate cake in the state; indeed, it has already been voted the best cake in Colorado Springs. Carrot cake and German chocolate mousse cake are a few other wonderful flavors on the menu.
(719) 599-4776
4605 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Connecticut: The Benjamin
In 2024, Connecticut Magazine listed The Benjamin as one of the top dessert spots in the state. That same year, the restaurant's pastry chef, Melissa Knauer, was nominated for the Connecticut Restaurant Association's CRAZIES pastry chef of the year award. Taste her cakes for yourself in Ridgefield, Connecticut; the menu changes often and can include anything from maple-bourbon banana cake to strawberry shortcake.
(475) 275-6001
20 West Ln, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Delaware: Bing's Bakery
Bing's Bakery touts itself as the state's oldest bakery and can trace its roots all the way back to 1871. The bakery has won a plethora of awards and even featured on an episode of "Buddy's Bakery Rescue" in 2014. You might get a classic slice of carrot cake, but look out for specials like the blueberry and lemon checkerboard cake offered this year during the University of Delaware's graduation week.
(302) 737-5310
253 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: The Cake Bake Shop
Gwendolyn Rogers, the mastermind behind The Cake Bake Shop, has ensured that a fairytale spirit infuses every aspect of what has become one of the trendiest bakeries in the country. Among the many accolades to its name are two recommendations from Oprah: One for the maple walnut crumb cake and one for the blueberry crumb cake. You can try both at the Disney's Boardwalk location.
(407) 574-3040
2101 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Bay Lake, FL 32830
Georgia: Savannah's Candy Kitchen
Savannah's Candy Kitchen sells more than just candy. In fact, it has made a name for itself with Southern classics like caramel cake, praline cake, and hummingbird cake. This shop has been bringing smiles to customers' faces since 1990, and we recommend visiting its flagship store on River Street.
(912) 233-8411
225 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Honu Bakery
Honu Bakery opened its doors in 2004 with the goal of providing locals freshly baked breads and sweet treats to celebrate everyday and special occasions alike. The bakery's cake menu is extensive, including varieties that showcase the local flavors and culture. That includes the mango cream cake, Okinawan sweet potato cake, and the Hello Kitty cake. Some of these cakes are available by the slice, but we won't blame you for going all in.
Multiple locations in Honolulu
Idaho: Janjou Pâtisserie
Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas, the owner and pastry chef of Janjou Pâtisserie, was a semi-finalist for the James Beard Foundation's best baker award in 2016 and 2020. It won't be hard to imagine why after tasting treats like the Lola, a pistachio cake adorned with raspberries and Chantilly cream.
(208) 297-5853
1754 W State St, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Brown Sugar Bakery
There is a good reason why we listed Brown Sugar Bakery as one of the country's best bakeries for chocolate cake. Founder Stephanie Hart was a semi-finalist for the James Beard outstanding baker award in 2019, and customers agree that the German dark chocolate cake is incredible. Don't miss out on trying other options like the caramel cake and the red velvet cake.
(773) 224-6262
328 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619
Indiana: Leviathan Bakehouse
Leviathan Bakehouse is widely regarded as one of the best pastry shops in the state, and if you can't eat nuts, you will be pleased to know that it carries a nut-free carrot cake option. Other delicious menu items include a praline cake, a pistachio-almond cake, and a seasonal layer cake.
(317) 493-1879
1101 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Iowa: Jaarsma Bakery
We recommend venturing out of Des Moines for a few hours, if nothing else than for a visit to Jaarsma Bakery. This Dutch business, which got its start in 1898, offers special treats that are hard to find elsewhere. Among its offerings are Dutch letters, St. Nick cookies, and a superb almond butter cake. Brimming with the fragrance of honey and the complex flavors of almonds, this cake is one you will soon be trying to recreate at home.
Multiple locations in IA
Kansas: McLain's
Last year, McLain's won an award for being the best bakery in Kansas City, and it is a fantastic option for breakfast or lunch. The bakery originated in 1945, but changed ownership in 2014, at which point its offerings expanded immensely. Today, you can chow down on options like the pecan coffee cake or the classic chocolate cake after a well-rounded meal.
Multiple locations in KS and MO
Kentucky: Blue Dog Bakery & Cafe
This year, Louisville Magazine awarded Blue Dog Bakery and Cafe an award for being the best bakery in the city, adding to several other accolades the business has earned since it was established in 1998. The chocolate mousse cake, which is topped with Chantilly cream and a chocolate covered espresso bean, is a fan favorite not to be missed.
(502) 899-9800
2868 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Randazzo's Camellia City Bakery
It's tough to imagine Mardi Gras without king cake, and Randazzo's Camellia City Bakery is worth the half-hour drive from downtown New Orleans. This bakery has been producing king cakes using the same recipe for over 50 years. You can opt for the traditional cake or try variations like cream cheese and pecan praline .
(800) 684-2253
3501 Pontchartrain Dr, Slidell, LA 70458
Maine: Norimoto Bakery
Atsuko Fujimoto won the James Beard Foundation's award for outstanding pastry chef or baker in 2024, and you can't pass up a chance to taste her treats at Norimoto Bakery in Portland. The menu changes weekly, but you can always expect it to include local ingredients with a touch of both European and Japanese flair.
469 Stevens Ave, Portland, ME 04103
Maryland: Smith Island Baking Company
Smith Island Cake became the state dessert of Maryland in 2008, and you can find it in boutique shops across the state, as well as online and at various restaurants. We recommend heading to Smith Island Baking Company to try the traditional dessert, which features nearly 10 layers of yellow cake sandwiched between chocolate frosting. Other variations — like strawberry cream, lemon cream, red velvet, and double chocolate raspberry — are also available.
(410) 425-2253
45 West Chesapeake Ave, Crisfield, MD 21817
Massachussetts: Montilio's Baking Company
At Montilio's Baking Company, there's one cake that is sure to catch your eye: JFK's wedding cake. This exquisite dessert was also served at JFK's president inaugural ball and the inaugural balls of both Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. If this is not enough to entice you, just consider the fact that it features three layers of classic white cake sandwiched between raspberry mousse, raspberry preserves, and vanilla buttercream. In other words, it's as delicious as it is pretty!
Multiple locations in MA
Michigan: Huron Mountain Bakery
Huron Mountain Bakery is a gem in Michigan's Upper Peninsula that offers bread, bagels, muffins, croissants, donuts (including the thousands of paczki sold on Fat Tuesday), and, yes, plenty of cake. The raspberry bomb chocolate cake is particularly popular. One location is located in the city of Marquette, while the other can be found not too far down the road in Ishpeming.
Multiple locations in MI
Minnesota: French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
When Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, a James Beard award-winning writer, wrote about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, she emphasized that it was instrumental in setting the scene for the provision of organic, sustainable, and slow food at American restaurants. Indeed, this establishment can trace its roots back to 1985, when its bakery division was the first in the country to be certified organic. To satisfy your sweet tooth, consider trying the organic carrot cake, or, if you are vegan or gluten-free, the beautifully decorated rose cake.
Multiple locations in MN
Mississippi: Sugaree's Bakery
"Sugaree" is not just a hit song by the Grateful Dead. It's also the namesake of a widely lauded bakery in New Albany, Mississippi. Sugaree's Bakery has been cited by the likes of Oprah Magazine as a top spot to indulge in sweet Southern flavors. This small bakery uses family recipes to turn out pies, brownies, cookies, bars, cakes, and cupcakes. Included on the cake menu are varieties like caramel cake and strawberry cake. The bakery staff takes eight days to concoct its signature caramel icing in a cast iron pot, so you can imagine how mouthwateringly delicious it is.
(866) 784-2733
110 W Bankhead St, New Albany, MS 38652
Missouri: La Pâtisserie Chouquette
St. Louis' La Pâtisserie Chouquette has been nominated for the James Beard Foundation's best bakery award twice, and it's no wonder why. The pastry chef, Simone Faure, has baked for several notable celebrities and her talent is readily apparent in delicacies like the mille-crêpe slice and the canelé. Keep your eye out for specials, too, like the cake made in honor of Harry Potter's birthday at the end of July.
(314) 932-7935
1626 Tower Grove, St. Louis, MO 63110
Montana: Bernice's Bakery
Since 1978, Bernice's Bakery has been serving up baked goods to the folks of Missoula. This woman-owned bakery places a special emphasis on sustainability and community engagement. It offers interesting cake flavors like turtle and lemon wine. Of course, we would be remiss not to mention the camel spit cake, which features components like salted caramel buttercream, three flavors of mousse, and a dark chocolate cake for the base.
(406) 728-1358
190 S 3rd St, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Goldenrod Pastries
Lincoln's Goldenrod Pastries is your go-to place for gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan pastries. Founded in 2015, this bakery has accumulated quite the customer base over the past decade and it has received quite a bit of national recognition as well. Good luck choosing between tantalizing cake flavors like lemon poppyseed and raspberry rose.
(402) 486-4103
3947 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506
Nevada: Freed's Bakery
If the food of Las Vegas attracts you just as much as the casinos and entertainment, you can't miss visiting Freed's Bakery. This establishment has been turning out desserts like rugelach, macarons, cheesecakes, cupcakes, and cakes for nearly 70 years. Craving a slice of cake, but can't choose just one flavor? Opt for the cake and pastry flight so that you can try multiple varieties, like German chocolate, brown derby, lemon breeze, and Parisian chocolate.
(702) 456-7762
9815 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89183
New Hampshire: Elephantine Bakery
If you don't mind standing in a long line (particularly on weekends), Portsmouth's Elephantine Bakery deserves a spot on your bakery bucket list. Depending on when you visit, you might be able to try a seasonal cake, like the Bûche de Noël available during Christmas or the strawberry pistachio, passionfruit vanilla bean, and milk chocolate layer cakes that are available for Valentine's Day. No matter what time of year it is, though, you're welcome to try flavors like carrot cake and chocolate cake.
(603) 319-6189
10 Commercial Alley, No. 2, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey: Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery
Rutherford's Erie Coffeeshop and Bakery boasts small-town, homemade vibes and sells stunningly decorated whole cakes in addition to slices. This bakery is particularly well known for its citrus olive oil cake. With a citrus-vanilla glaze that nails the delicate balance between tart and sweet, this cake is guaranteed to brighten up your day. If that sounds like your kind of dessert, check out this recipe for orange-olive oil cake donuts.
(201) 460-0073
10 Franklin Pl, Rutherford, NJ 07070
New Mexico: The Burque Bakehouse
Located in Albuquerque, The Burque Bakehouse was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation's best bakery award in 2024, and it also received a Local Heroes award in 2022 from Edible New Mexico. This bakery prioritizes the use of local ingredients and is firmly rooted in its ethics, regularly donating money to The Bread Lab and The Honor Native Land Tax (HNLT). To satisfy your cake cravings, try the sour cream coffee cake or the canelé.
(505) 234-6294
640 Broadway Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Hani's Bakery and Café
In 2024, Miro Uskokovic, a former pastry chef at Gramercy Tavern, and Shilpa Uskokovic, an editor at Bon Appétit, opened the doors to Hani's Bakery and Café in New York City, and the establishment has been bustling ever since. For lovers of cake, this bakery is a paradise. Think honey cake, chocolate blackout cake, strawberry-elderflower cake, confetti cake, and brown butter carrot cake. Don't miss the PB&J cake, either, which has been one of the most buzzworthy flavors.
67 Cooper Sq, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Maxie B's
If you find yourself in Greensboro, make sure to stop by Maxie B's for a slice of hummingbird cake. This dessert has been making waves for decades, and at Maxie B's, it's composed of organic flour, a generous helping of bananas and pineapple, cream cheese frosting, and toasted pecans (it is the South, after all). This cake flavor has Jamaican origins, but its popularity in the American South can largely be attributed to a recipe shared in 1978 by Mrs. L.H. Wiggin, a Greensboro local. Plenty of other cake flavors are for sale, too, including vegan variations of chocolate and vanilla.
(336) 288-9811
2403 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408
North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry and Café
With its exquisite pastries influenced by European and American practices, Nichole's Fine Pastry and Café is a hit in Fargo, North Dakota. In fact, the James Beard Foundation recognized the business in 2024 as a semifinalist for its outstanding bakery award. If you want more than just a slice of cake, you can find mousse cakes, four-layer cakes, and heart-shaped cakes on the pre-order menu. Confused what to order? The lemon curd layer cake is especially noteworthy.
(701) 232-6430
13 S 8th St, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Baraona's Bakery
Have you ever heard of cassata cake? Though it's unclear who originally created it, this spongy dessert is indisputably popular among Italians. Nevertheless, not everyone in America is familiar with it. To taste some of the best cassata cake in the Greater Cleveland area, make your way to Baraona's Bakery. If cassata cake is not your thing, no worries. Other flavors, like flourless chocolate cake, are available, too.
(216) 662-8383
15842 Libby Rd, Maple Heights, OH 44137
Oklahoma: Ludger's Bavarian Cakery
Ludger's Bavarian Cakery is one of the best places in Tulsa to get cake by the slice. As you might expect, Bavarian cream makes an appearance on the pastry menu, including in a gluten-free Bavarian cream cheesecake slice. Rotating specials, like Snickers cake, as well as regular staples, like carrot cake, are available throughout the year. Despite the bakery's name, you can also enjoy savory options like quiche and breakfast tacos here too.
(918) 622-2537
6527 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133
Oregon: JinJu Patisserie
Portland's JinJu Patisserie won the 2025 James Beard Foundation's outstanding bakery award, and among its many outstanding pastries is an excellent carrot cake. Considering its recent press, you'll want to arrive early and account for potential lines at this patisserie. Also worth trying are the petite gateaux (miniature cakes) and the shop's signature brown-kie cookies.
(503) 828-7728
4063 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227
Pennsylvania: Prantl's Bakery
For a really delicious slice of burnt almond torte, make your way to Prantl's Bakery in Pittsburgh. The recipe for this iconic dessert has been perfected and tested on the palates of many eager customers since 1966. It is a light cake filled with custard, slathered with icing, and covered in toasted almonds. If you like what you taste, it's worth trying the bakery's raspberry torte and chocolate torte as well.
Multiple locations in PA
Rhode Island: Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche has been a Providence staple since 1983. Hailed as one of the best dessert shops in all of New England, you can't miss trying cake flavors like carrot cake and the all-American chocolate layer cake. For those who are gluten-free, the old-fashioned coconut cake is an ideal choice. You can order whipped cream and raspberry sauce on the side of any cake slice if you desire.
(401) 861-5190
92 Spruce St, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Kaminsky's Dessert Café
With one location in Charleston and another in Columbia, Kaminsky's Dessert Café has a rotating selection of cakes that will keep you coming back for more. In fact, this café was featured by USA Today as one of the ten best cake shops in America. Order a specialty coffee to complement your cake, and marvel at flavors like caramel banana, fruited buttercream, and white chocolate chip.
Multiple locations in SC
South Dakota: Queen City Bakery
Whether you are taking your kids out for brunch, working remotely, or testing the waters on a first date, the atmosphere of Queen City Bakery in downtown Sioux Falls is an ideal choice. Here, you can order cake by the slice or go all in for a whole cake. High-quality flour and butter make a real difference in the bakery's chocolate cake, lemon polka-dot cake, 24K carrot cake, and more.
(605) 274-6060
324 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: VG's Bakery
VG's Bakery is a favorite among Knoxville locals, with one Tripadvisor user calling it the "best kept secret of Knoxville." When it comes to cake, you'll be treated to a large slice perfect for sharing. The hardest part will be agreeing on a flavor; rotating flavors like super fudge, spiced carrot, and classic chocolate are all possibilities.
(865) 671-8077
11552 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934
Texas: The Lymbar
Chef and restaurateur Michael Cordúa is largely responsible for creating The Lymbar's decadent tres leches cake, which has garnered quite a bit of national acclaim. The cake itself features milk in various forms — condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk — while the vanilla meringue adds a light, delicate touch to the dessert.
(713) 485-6230
4201 Main St, Ste 100, Houston, TX 77002
Utah: Bonrue Bakery
Previously known as Farmstead Bakery, Bonrue Bakery has become so popular that it now has three locations in Utah. This bakery offers time-honored classics like carrot cake and chocolate cake, in addition to other pastries, coffees and matchas, pizzas, sandwiches, and salads. With a great atmosphere and a talented team of Michelin-trained chefs, this bakery is sure to impress guests of all ages.
Multiple locations in UT
Vermont: Mirabelle's Bakery
Since 2006, Mirabelle's Bakery has consistently won the best bakery award from Seven Days, a prominent Vermont newspaper. Taste the crème brûlée cake, a fan favorite, and you'll understand why. Meanwhile, the sonic cake is gluten-free and the naked berries and cream cake is a treat for the eyes as well as the palate.
(802) 658-3074
3060 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: Red Truck Bakery
With a name like Red Truck Bakery, you can expect a celebration of local flavors like honeysuckle and moonshine. This beloved establishment has one location in Warrenton and another in Marshall. The bakery's devotion to the local culture has attracted attention on a national scale, with former President Barack Obama recommending its pie and Oprah praising its sour cream coffee cake, buttery rum cake, and quiches.
Multiple locations in VA
Washington: Cakes of Paradise
One of the best, and certainly one of the most unique, spots to grab a slice of cake in Seattle is Cakes of Paradise. It's worth the trip south of downtown to taste Hawaiian-inspired cake flavors like guava, mango, passionfruit, and coconut. One thing's for sure. The colors are as vibrant as the flavors at this highly Instagrammable bakery.
(206) 763-1151
6322 6th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
West Virginia: Nomada Bakery
Huntington, West Virginia, is home to what USA Today listed as the country's best cake shop in 2025: Nomada Bakery. This establishment features a refreshing mix of South American specialties, including carrot dulce de leche and alfajores-inspired baby cakes. These flavors, along with varieties like lemon blueberry and mango, are also available in the large cake format.
(681) 204-5528
210 11th St, Ste 15, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: Simma's Bakery
One of Wisconsin's top bakeries can be found in the city of Wauwatosa. Indeed, Simma's Bakery was founded by a Russian immigrant over 30 years ago and to this day is known for its cake, which can be ordered ahead or bought as individual slices. Carrot cake is one of the most popular flavors, but you can also try other varieties, like hazelnut, red velvet, chocolate, and poppy seed.
(414) 257-0998
817 N 68th St, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Wyoming: The Bunnery
Jackson Hole is a city for outdoor adventurers, with plenty of opportunities to ski, hike, and whitewater raft. What better way to load up on carbohydrates than a slice of cake at The Bunnery? The coffee cake is a favorite among diners, but flavors like carrot cake and raspberry chocolate truffle cake are worth a try, too.
(307) 733-5474
130 N Cache, Jackson Hole, WY 83001
Methodology
We chose these bakeries and restaurants based on awards given to the establishments and their chefs, as well as the online reviews given by locals and tourists alike. At all of the businesses featured, you should be able to purchase a slice of cake or a small version of cake, such as petite gâteau. Some of the offerings listed may vary by season or location.