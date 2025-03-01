Why There Are Babies In King Cake And What It Really Means If You Get One

The New Orleans food scene has brought foodies near and far such gastronomic revelations as jambalaya and yakamein (aka the ultimate hangover cure). Today, we're deep-diving into another iconic NOLA dish — a hallmark of Mardi Gras alongside beaded necklaces, masquerade masks, and a sazerac or two (or more). We could, of course, only be talking about the king cake. So, what's the deal with the plastic baby stuffed inside?

The "king" name comes from the Biblical story of the Three Wise Men who visited the manger on the night of Jesus's birth. (This event is also known as the Epiphany.) However, long before the advent of the Christian religion, pagan Saturnalia celebrators in ancient Rome were placing a single fava bean inside their proto-king cakes as a symbol of the god of the harvest, bringing luck and fertility to the bean-finder.

King cakes didn't arrive from France to America until the 1870s. The multicolored cake evolved from French settlers' galette des rois, which didn't include colored sugar and was stuffed with almond frangipane. During the late 1800s, the NOLA-based Twelfth Night Revelers borrowed the European tradition of hiding a single bean in the cake, and whoever got the slice with the bean stuffed inside would be ceremoniously crowned the "king" or "queen" of the party. It's unclear exactly when the bean changed to a miniature plastic baby figurine, but most historians seem to point to baker-slash-owner Donald Entringer Sr. of McKenzie's Pastry Shoppes in Louisiana.